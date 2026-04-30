Cong CM Debate Gains Momentum In Kerala As IUML Signals Deference To Public Mood

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, April 30 (IANS) With exit polls hinting at the possible end of the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left government, the question of who will lead a prospective United Democratic Front (UDF) administration has swiftly moved to the centre of Kerala's political discourse.

Into this charged atmosphere on Thursday came a carefully worded but significant intervention from Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, whose remarks have added both clarity and intrigue to the unfolding leadership debate.

Thangal, the supreme leader of the Indian Union Muslim League, the second largest ally in the UDF, said the support reflected in exit polls for Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan as Chief Minister should be seen as an expression of public sentiment.

He underscored that any decision on leadership would take into account the people's mood, while reiterating that the final call rests with the Congress high command.

The timing of the statement is notable.

Since polling concluded on April 9, speculation has intensified over the chief ministerial face if the UDF returns to power when votes are counted on May 4.

The conversation has largely revolved around three names: Satheesan, his predecessor Ramesh Chennithala, and the late entrant K.C. Venugopal, whose candidature has stirred a fresh wave of political chatter.

Supporters of all three leaders have turned the contest into a high-decibel campaign of its own, both on the ground and across social media platforms.

Posters, endorsements and subtle messaging have been amplified by more symbolic gestures, most notably, a temple ritual planned in Thrissur on May 18 by a close supporter of Venugopal, underlining the intensity of lobbying underway.

In this backdrop, Thangal's remarks carry weight beyond routine commentary.

By aligning the IUML's stance with public sentiment rather than overtly backing a candidate, he has struck a balancing note, one that preserves coalition unity while leaving the door open for strategic flexibility.

As the countdown to results day narrows, the leadership question may yet prove as crucial as the verdict itself.