Piyush Goyal Chairs Meeting To Boost India's Export Performance

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Wednesday chaired a review meeting on the Export Promotion Mission (EPM) and allied activities to strengthen implementation mechanisms, improve coordination among stakeholders and enhance monitoring frameworks aimed at boosting India's export performance.

The discussion focused on "strengthening implementation, improving coordination, and enhancing monitoring frameworks, while increasing emphasis on MSMEs, agricultural exports, and boosting Brand India," Goyal said on X.

The meeting emphasised improving the effectiveness of ongoing export promotion measures with a special emphasis on strengthening execution at the ground level. The plan is to ensure policies don't just exist on paper but work efficiently on the ground.

The minister also highlighted "sectoral priorities and capacity building to further accelerate export growth". Capacity building was another important point of deliberation; the government wants to equip businesses and stakeholders with the right tools and skills to grow exports in a structured way.

The review also examined ways to enhance monitoring systems to ensure timely tracking of progress under the Export Promotion Mission.

Strengthening Government e-Marketplace

In a separate meeting, Goyal also discussed strengthening the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) platform as a key driver of transparent, competitive and inclusive public procurement.

The minister noted that the deliberations focused on enhancing, "India's procurement ecosystem through digital enablement, robust price discovery & wider vendor participation," Goyal also emphasized the role of technology in making procurement processes more efficient and accessible.

Empowering MSMEs, Start-ups and Women Entrepreneurs

The meeting also highlighted the importance of "empowering MSMEs, start-ups and women entrepreneurs," by enabling their greater participation in public procurement systems. It was noted that such inclusion could contribute to broader economic growth and nation-building efforts.

The minister said the discussions underlined the government's focus on leveraging digital platforms to strengthen governance and improve efficiency in procurement while supporting diverse categories of suppliers. In practical terms, this means using technology to ensure fair pricing, reduce manual intervention, and open up opportunities to more sellers.

Both meetings reflect ongoing efforts to enhance institutional mechanisms for trade promotion and public procurement, with a focus on inclusivity, transparency and export-led growth.

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