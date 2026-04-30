Refer Friend To Azercell App And Get Rewarded!

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The company offers 5 GB of mobile internet to new subscribers joining the app

“Azercell Telecom” LLC continues to enhance the digital customer experience by introducing the“Refer a friend” feature in its mobile application.

The new functionality allows users to earn additional rewards by inviting others to join the Azercell app. To participate, subscribers simply need to share their unique referral code via the application. The invited user downloads the app, completes the registration process, enters the referral code, and activates one of the available services within 24 hours - for example, by subscribing to a new tariff plan or renewing an existing package.

Once these steps are completed, both users receive their rewards. Thus, for each successful referral, the referring subscriber is rewarded with 3 AZN, while new users receive a monthly 5 GB internet pack.

Azercell will continue to enhance the functionality of its mobile application, providing customers with faster, more convenient, and seamless access to its services.