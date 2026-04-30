Chlorine Gas Leak Sparks Panic In Pune's Kondhwa, 17 Hospitalised

MENAFN - IANS) Pune, April 30 (IANS) Panic spread across the Kondhwa area of Maharashtra's Pune on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday after a hazardous gas leak was reported from a storage tank at a chemical facility near Gangadham Chowk.

According to officials, at least 17 people initially complained of breathing difficulties and were subsequently hospitalised, but the number can increase.

Preliminary findings indicate that the leak originated from a cylinder containing chlorine gas that had reportedly been left behind at an abandoned water purification unit in the vicinity.

Responding swiftly to the emergency, personnel from the Fire Department shifted 14 affected individuals to Sassoon General Hospital and other nearby medical centres using '108' government ambulance services.

Residents were immediately evacuated from the affected areas.

The exposure also affected emergency responders, with one fire officer and a firefighter suffering adverse health effects. Both have been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Authorities confirmed that the situation has since been brought under control. A total of four fire tenders, including a specialised vehicle equipped with Breathing Apparatus (BA) sets, were deployed promptly to contain the leak, preventing what could have escalated into a major disaster.

Officials have reassured residents that the situation is now stable and that all those affected are out of danger.

Meanwhile, an investigation has been initiated to ascertain how hazardous material came to be stored at a defunct facility, raising concerns about safety compliance and oversight.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on March 2, a massive leak of oleum gas (fuming sulfuric acid) at a chemical unit in the Boisar MIDC area of Palghar had forced the evacuation of over 2,600 people, including 1,600 students.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had taken notice of the incident due to potential human rights violations.