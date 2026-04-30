As Demand For AI Safety Technology Accelerates, Verdantix Identifies Viact Among Leading Innovators

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) As enterprises grapple with fragmented safety systems driven by multiple video analytics deployments, viAct has been identified among the innovators in a new report by Verdantix, which evaluates leading video analytics solutions for workplace safety.

Titled“Smart Innovators: Video Analytics for Safety”, the report assesses vendors across key safety and technical capabilities, including behavioural monitoring, PPE detection, unsafe condition identification, area controls, system integration, and analytics. Within this landscape, viAct is recognised alongside established players such as Intenseye and Protex AI, reflecting its growing role in delivering enterprise-ready solutions that can scale across complex, high-risk environments.

The findings come at a time when organisations have expanded video analytics across multiple use cases, yet continue to face challenges in connecting these systems into cohesive workflows. In many environments, different applications operate independently – monitoring PPE, behaviour, or site conditions, while insights remain distributed across multiple dashboards.

“What we're seeing across sites today isn't a lack of technology – it's fragmentation. Detection here, dashboards there, and very little connecting it all,” said Gary Ng, Co-founder and CEO of viAct, adding that this is exactly what the Verdantix report begins to address.“The challenge is no longer just detection, but how systems connect into workflows and generate insights teams can act on. That's also where the report places increasing emphasis – on capabilities like integration, configurability, and the ability to operate across real-world environments.”

This shift is reflected in the report's emphasis on integrated systems that can operate across environments and support real-time decision-making. Rather than focusing on isolated use cases, organisations are increasingly looking for solutions that can unify multiple safety scenarios within a single operational framework.

In this context, viAct's platform is designed to support a wide range of video analytics use cases – from behavioural risks and unsafe conditions to area and equipment monitoring – within a configurable system that can adapt to diverse site conditions. At the core of this is its Enterprise Centralised Management Platform (ECMP), which consolidates alerts, incidents, and safety insights into a single interface, enabling organisations to monitor, manage, and respond to risks across sites in a more coordinated and efficient manner. As Ng noted,“the focus has to be on systems that are usable on the ground – configurable, scalable, and able to work across real-world environments – because ultimately, it's not just about detecting risk, but how effectively you can operationalize it in the field.”

Much of the fragmentation seen across safety systems today stems from how detection, data, and decision-making remain disconnected. As large language models and more connected intelligence layers begin to be applied to video analytics, there is a growing shift toward systems that can bring these elements together and make outputs more usable in real-world workflows.

The report points in a similar direction, highlighting the emergence of capabilities such as AI agents and more context-aware systems that can extend video analytics beyond detection into operational use.

Looking ahead, viAct is expanding its platform with agentic capabilities and is set to launch over 300 AI agents for heavy industries, each designed to handle specific safety scenarios across complex environments. This reflects a broader move toward making video analytics not just observable, but actionable-supporting how teams interpret and respond to risks on the ground.