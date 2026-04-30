'It's A Hard Competition To Be In We're In A Good Space,' Says Head After SRH's Record Chase Against MI

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 30 (IANS) Travis Head credited a collective batting effort and strong partnerships after Sunrisers Hyderabad pulled off a record-breaking chase to defeat Mumbai Indians by six wickets in their recently concluded IPL 2026 clash at the Wankhede Stadium. The Australian power-hitter also acknowledged that the tournament is a tough one to compete in but the team is in 'a good space.'

Chasing a daunting 244, SRH produced a fearless batting display led by Head, Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen, with the latter finishing unbeaten to seal the highest-ever successful run chase at the venue.

Head, who set the tone early with a brisk 76, said contributing to the team's success in a demanding tournament like the IPL was particularly satisfying.

“It's nice to contribute. Two wins on the road are obviously really important as well. It's not often you win five games in a row in the IPL. So, we're in a good space. It's a hard competition to be in. When it's your night, it's your night. You're not expected to score runs every game and win games every time. If you can win two or three games in this competition by yourself, you go a long way towards getting seven to eight wins and playing in the Playoffs. Abhi (Abhishek Sharma) has done that a couple of times, Ishan and Klaasen have been incredible, and our bowlers have been good,” Travid told JioStar.

The chase was built on an explosive opening stand, with Head and Abhishek taking the attack to the Mumbai bowlers during the powerplay and putting the hosts under immediate pressure. Their aggressive approach ensured SRH raced ahead of the required rate despite the steep target.

Speaking about his understanding with Abhishek, Head highlighted the youngster's exceptional ability against spin and the clarity in their roles at the top.

“I know that if spin comes on, I just give him the strike. I probably haven't played with a better spin-hitting batter ever. I think he's one of the best I've ever seen in terms of ball-striking against spin. I know in the Powerplay, we saw again in this game that teams have started to go off pace against us. So, it's about getting him on strike and watching him go about his work. He puts teams under immense pressure. It's a great partnership; we don't have to talk too much,” the Aussie added.

SRH's chase briefly wavered after a cluster of wickets, but Klaasen's unbeaten knock ensured there were no further setbacks as the visitors completed a memorable win.

Earlier, MI had posted a formidable 243/5, powered by a blazing century from Ryan Rickelton, but it ultimately proved insufficient against SRH's relentless batting display on a high-scoring night at the Wankhede.