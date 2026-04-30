Years Of Culture Supports M7 Designer Delegation To Canada For Fashion Art Toronto Debut

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Doha, Qatar: Fashion is becoming the latest platform for closer cultural cooperation between Qatar and Canada, as three emerging Qatari and Qatar-based designers prepare to debut their work in Toronto this spring.

Backed by and presented by the Qatar Canada and Mexico 2026 Year of Culture, the delegation from Doha-based innovation and entrepreneurship hub M7 will showcase at Fashion Art Toronto, highlighting how cultural exchange is increasingly being shaped through fashion, design and the wider creative economy.

The M7 delegation brings together fashion, market discovery and cultural exchange at a moment when both Canada and Qatar are placing growing emphasis on the creative industries as drivers of international collaboration.

Founded in 2005, Fashion Art Toronto has become a prominent platform for independent designers and artists, known for championing inclusivity and the intersection of fashion with contemporary art. For the visiting delegation, it offers both a runway debut and a first look at the North American retail and design landscape.

At the centre of the trip is M7, a regional hub established by Qatar Museums to support designers, entrepreneurs and creatives working across fashion, technology and culture. The institution has increasingly become a gateway for Qatar-based and regional talent seeking international exposure and commercial growth.

“This visit to Canada reflects our commitment as a regional design hub to creating meaningful opportunities for creative talent to connect across borders,” said M7 Director Maha Ghanim AlSulaiti.“Through Years of Culture, we can build platforms where designers can showcase their work globally and exchange ideas, explore new markets and have a direct impact on cross-cultural understanding.” The delegation from Qatar includes three designers whose work reflects both Qatar's evolving design identity and broader global influences.

Noof Al Mulla, founder of LIN, will present HER AURA, a collection shaped by linen, silk and fluid summer silhouettes. Rooted in quiet strength and refined minimalism, the pieces are designed to move with her, reflecting a sense of ease, light, and understated presence.

Designer Samah Sulyman will present Jeu Due Denim: In Play, an experimental collection that rethinks denim through sculptural tailoring, draping and sustainable techniques, including the use of recycled materials and 3D printing. Rayan Alami will debut Third Space, a collection exploring identity through the tension between heritage, movement, and transformation.