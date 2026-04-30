Sudesh Bhosle Recalls Asha Bhosle Being Hurt After He Denied Being Her Son In Public

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) The stage of singing reality show, Indian Idol is all set to offer a tribute to the musical maestro, late Asha Bhosle.

The recent promo shared by the host channel, saw Sudesh Bhosle who appeared as a guest on the show, recall his long lasting memories with the late legendary singer Asha Bhosle.

In a candid conversation the host of the singing reality show, Aditya Narayan was seen asking,“When we were very young, it was said that Mr. Sudesh Bhosle is Asha Bhosle's son,” further asking Sudesh to shed more light to it.

“The first show we did was in 1986 in Hong Kong, an RD Burman–Asha Bhosle night. After the show, the Indian Ambassador there came up to Asha ji, along with some members of the audience, and said,“Where had you hidden this son of yours all these years?” She replied,“No, no, he is not my son, we just share the same surname.”

A visibly emotional Sudesh further shared,“Then one day, at a show abroad, she said on stage,“Today I am introducing a young boy to you, here comes my son, Sudesh.” Later, during an interview, when I was asked about it, I naturally denied it.”

He added how later Asha Bhosle was deeply hurt with Sudesh denying to be her son.

“After that, during some shows in India, whenever we were performing together, if I sang a song, she would keep looking in my direction, and when I looked at her, she would meet my gaze in a certain way as if hurt and disappointed.”

He added,“One day after a show, I asked her,“What happened?” She said,“I call you my son, and in interviews you say I am not your mother, that's why I am upset with you.” I replied,“When you say it, it shows your greatness. If I say it, people will think I have gone mad.”

“And that day, as they say, the wall between us broke. Tears welled up in her eyes, and she hugged me,” he concluded.

For the uninitiated, Sudesh Bhosale, an Indian playback singer and known for his ability to mimic actor Amitabh Bachchan, having sung for him in various films.

The singer has been a part of the entertainment music industry for over three decades.

Sudesh Bhosle has delivered some of the very iconic songs in Bollywood like 'Jumma Chumma De De' from the 1991 film Hum, 'Meri Makhna Meri Soniye' from Baghban, and many others.

–IANS

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