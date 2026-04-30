Post Exit Polls: Cheers In UDF C& Ruling Left Guarded, Hoping Against Hope

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, April 30 (IANS) Exit polls projecting a strong showing for the United Democratic Front (UDF) have injected fresh momentum into Kerala's opposition camp, even as the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) pushes back against what it calls unreliable forecasts.

Kerala voted on April 9 to elect 140 new legislators, and counting of votes will take place on Monday (May 4).

With just days left for the official results, political temperature across the state has risen sharply, mirroring the contrasting narratives emerging from survey data and party assessments.

Nine exit polls stop short of predicting a continuation of the LDF government, a factor that has caused visible unease within Left circles.

Party leaders, however, have sought to downplay the projections, arguing that exit polls have historically faltered and insisting that the outcome could differ significantly.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has conveyed confidence to ministers and officials, maintaining that even a narrow majority would ensure continuity in governance.

On the other side, the UDF camp is visibly upbeat.

Several surveys, including those by major agencies, project the alliance crossing 85 seats, with some estimates suggesting it could approach or even touch 90 if a broader electoral wave materialises.

Congress leader K. Muraleedharan, who is contesting from Vattiyoorkavu in a triangular fight, drew parallels with the 2014 general election, noting that exit polls then correctly predicted a change at the Centre.

He said the current projections similarly point towards a UDF victory, aligning with the party's internal assessment of winning between 80 and 90 seats.

Veteran CPI(M) leader and former state Minister A.K. Balan, putting a brave face, said there is "nothing against our Left government, so why should people be against us?"

There was no anti-incumbency in Kerala, he said, adding that the exit polls point out a divergent picture in Tamil Nadu.

The BJP, meanwhile, is cautiously optimistic about improving its footprint, with some surveys predicting multiple seat gains and one estimate suggesting up to four seats.

At present, they have no seat in the outgoing Assembly.

Exit poll results from nine agencies, including Times Now-JVC, P-MARQ, People's Pulse, Vote Vibe, Axis My India, Chanakya Strategies, People Insight, Journo Mirror and others have shaped the current discourse.

As parties await the electorate's final verdict, both optimism and scepticism define the pre-result mood, with all sides bracing for a potentially decisive outcome.