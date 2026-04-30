Sidharth Malhotra Giggles As Kiara Advani Sings 'Baby Shark' While Waiting For Food At Maldives

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) Actress Kiara Advani who embraced motherhood 11 months ago, recently gave her fans a peek into her relaxed Maldives holiday, where she was seen in her mommy mode, singing the popular“Baby Shark” rhyme while a chef prepared sushi at a live counter.

The light-hearted moment was captured by her husband and actor Sidharth Malhotra who was heard giggling in the background.

In the playful clip, Kiara, dressed in a breezy pink shirt layered over a white bralette, is seen excitedly reacting by singing Baby Shark song as the chef slices sushi rolls.

Kiara also shared a few pictures from her luxurious trip along with Sidharth and their little baby girl.

The first set of visuals showcase stylish two caps labelled“Mini” and“Mama,” paired with chic sunglasses and a beach towel.

Another frame captures a serene sunset view from a luxurious overwater villa, with Kiara and Sidharth's feet stretched out in relaxation.

For the uninitiated, Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot in February 2023 in a grand yet intimate ceremony in Rajasthan after dating for a few years.

The two fell head over heels in love with each other on the sets of their movie Shershaah.

On the work front, Kiara has been associated with the much-anticipated film Toxic whose release was earlier slated for June 5 but has now been pushed to a later, unannounced date.

They welcomed their first born, a baby girl in June 2025.

The couple had announced the pregnancy earlier in 2025 with a joint social media post showing their hands holding baby socks.

They had captioned it as, 'The greatest gift of our life. Coming soon.' Kiara had kept her pregnancy very private, rarely showcasing her baby bump in public and choosing to maintain a discreet presence during her term.

–IANS

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