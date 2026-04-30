Ahmedabad: 4 Arrested For Aadhaar Fraud Using AI For Biometrics

Aadhaar Fraud Using AI Biometrics

Ahmedabad Cyber Police have arrested four accused in an alleged Aadhaar-based fraud of Rs 25,000. The fraudsters changed the registered mobile number with Aadhaar and used artificial intelligence (AI) for biometric authentication, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Lavina Sinha said.

DCP Sinha told reporters on Wednesday that a complainant approached the cyber police after he stopped receiving one-time passwords (OTPs) on his mobile number. The accused opened a new bank account with the complainant's mobile number and documents. The police official said, "A complainant approached us. He had an import-export business and used to receive OTP messages for transactions. But for the past two days, the messages had stopped coming. This raised suspicion, and upon checking, he felt that some fraud had taken place and approached the Cyber Crime Branch. During the investigation, we discovered that the mobile number registered with his Aadhaar had been changed."

"The new mobile number added belonged to the fraudsters, and they were receiving the OTPs. They accessed the Digi Locker and accessed his documents. With his photograph, they made an AI video for biometric authentication. They opened an account and borrowed a loan of Rs 25,000," the DCP stated.

Fake Online Trading Scam Busted

Earlier on April 20, in a similar case, the Cyber Police of Shahdara district busted a gang involved in duping people through fake online trading schemes and arrested two accused persons.

According to the officials, the case came to light when the complainant lodged a complaint on the NCRB portal. He received a message from an unknown number offering lucrative trading opportunities. Initially, he invested Rs 10,000 and received Rs 18,000 as returns, which helped the accused gain his trust. He was then lured into investing Rs 2 lakh. The victim transferred Rs 2 lakh through multiple transactions, after which the accused blocked his funds and stopped all communication.

Following the registration of the case, a team from Cyber Police Station Shahdara conducted a technical investigation and apprehended two accused. The accused have been identified as Abhishek and Sumit, residents of Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh. Police have also recovered two mobile phones used in the commission of the crime. (ANI)

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