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Engineers Without Borders - Qatar, Qatar Scientific Club Partner To Provide Technical, Engineering Services To Qatari Community
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Engineers Without Borders - Qatar program and the Qatar Scientific Club discussed ways to integrate their efforts in providing engineering and technical services to the Qatari community during a coordination meeting the meeting, the Director of the Engineers Without Borders program and Qatar Society of Engineers (QSE) Board Member, Eng. Khalid AbdulRahim Al Sayed gave a comprehensive presentation on the Engineers Without Borders - Qatar program, reviewing the package of quality engineering services it recently launched pointed out that the program is based on harnessing the professional expertise of engineers in Qatar to support sustainable development and to provide practical, innovative solutions that serve the public interest, highlighting the Engineer Clinic initiative as one of the leading initiatives through which the program seeks to support those about to build, and provide a consulting platform for citizens in the planning and construction phases, and ensure the implementation of residential and private projects according to engineering principles and precise technical standards underlined the importance of activating the role of Qatari engineers and resident volunteers in the program to transfer their engineering and scientific expertise and experiences to serve citizens free of charge her part, Director of Administrative and Financial Affairs at the Qatar Scientific Club Fatima Al Mohannadi said that this meeting came as part of the club's keenness to extend bridges of cooperation with national institutions concerned with science and engineering to contribute to spreading scientific and engineering culture among the various segments of society explained that the Qatar Scientific Club pays great attention to initiatives that target youth and young people, and open up wider horizons for them for innovation, learning and practical application, stressing that cooperation with the Engineers Without Borders - Qatar program would enhance the exchange of experiences and support the implementation of joint programs and activities that serve the aspirations of the state in the fields of human and technological development the meeting, the two sides discussed prospects for future cooperation and coordination and agreed to prepare joint programs that include all areas and activities of mutual interest, paving the way for sustainable institutional work that serves the scientific and engineering sectors in the country meeting comes as part of a series of activities of the Engineers Without Borders - Qatar program to build bridges of cooperation with leading national institutions, in service of Qatar National Vision 2030 (QNV 2030) in the areas of human and community development.
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