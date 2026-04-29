Malavika Mohanan On Her Trip To Borobudur In Indonesia: What I Saw That Morning Was Nothing Short Of Magical!

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 30 (IANS) Actress Malavika Mohanan, who recently paid a visit to Borobudur, one of the largest Buddhist temples in the world, has now called the temple in Indonesia as "gorgeous".

Taking to her Instagram page to disclose details of her visit to the holy place, Malavika wrote, "A couple of weeks back, I visited Borobudur, one of the largest Buddhist temples in the world. They said sunrise is the most magical time to experience it, before the tourist rush begins and when everything still feels calm and serene. So I, a self-proclaimed non-morning person woke up at 4 A M to go see this gorgeous temple, desperately hoping it was worth the early wake up effort."

She then went on to say, "What I saw that morning was nothing short of magical. The temple slowly emerging with the first light, surrounded by lush tropical rainforests and framed by multiple volcanoes on almost all sides. So surreal and otherworldly. I racked my mind to think if I'd seen anything like this topography on any of my multiple other travels. I couldn't think of any that came close to what this was."

She then said, "Knowing that Borobudur dates back to the ninth century, and that each level of the temple represents a journey toward enlightenment, added another layer to the experience. Walking through it at that hour, with barely anyone around, made it feel personal in a way that's hard to describe. This one is going to be bookmarked in my travel diary as one of my favourite travel experiences."

On the work front, Malavika is currently working on director Thiagarajan Kumararaja's 'Pocket Novel', featuring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. The actress, who recently opened up on the project during a question and answer session with fans and followers had said,“Currently, I'm working on a film with Vijay Sethupathi sir, and it's a Tamil-language film. It's directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, who, in my opinion, is one of the best filmmakers of our generation. The shoot is going really well, and we're having a lovely, lovely time bringing the story to life. It's genuinely a great team to be working with. I'm very excited about this one it's called 'Pocket Novel', and it's releasing this year. I can't wait for all of you to see it.”

Apart from 'Pocket Novel, Malavika will also be seen in director P S Mithran's spy thriller 'Sardar 2' alongside Karthi. The actress, who plays the lead along with actor Karthi in the spy thriller, had, while wrapping up the shooting of the film, said, "And it's a wrap for #Sardar2! I started this project with the most challenging schedule of the film & ended it with the most fun schedule in Bangkok. What a mad ride this one's been!"

Thanking her co-star Karthi and director P S Mithran, the actress had added, "@Karthi_Offl, you've been an absolute gem to work with. Who knew we had so many interests in common. @Psmithran, Thank you for making me a part of this one. So unlike anything I've done before. This is a special one. See you in the cinemas soon."