Azerbaijan And Uruguay Explore Development Prospects Of Relations (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The current status and development prospects of bilateral relations were discussed between Azerbaijan and Uruguay, a source in the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend.

The discussion was held during the meeting between Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Uruguay's Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Valeria Csukasi.

The parties emphasized the importance of deepening political dialogue, intensifying mutual visits, and strengthening institutional cooperation.

The agreement on cooperation between diplomatic academies was noted with satisfaction, and opportunities for personnel training, exchange of experience, and implementation of joint training programs were considered.

In addition, possible steps towards visa liberalization were discussed to facilitate the mutual travel of citizens.

The parties highlighted the importance of the visit of the delegation led by the First Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan to Uruguay last year in terms of its positive contribution to the development of trade and economic relations, and noted the importance of maintaining such contacts.

The meeting also exchanged views on cooperation within international organizations.

On the same day, another meeting of political consultations between Azerbaijan and Uruguay was held. The consultations were chaired by Deputy Minister Elnur Mammadov from the Azerbaijani side and Csukasi from the Uruguayan side.