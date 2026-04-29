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Palestinian Gets Killed in Israeli Fire in Silwad Near Ramallah
(MENAFN) A Palestinian man was killed by Israeli army fire during an operation in the town of Silwad, east of Ramallah in the central occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.
The General Authority of Civil Affairs identified the victim as 37-year-old Abdel Halim Ruhi Hammad, saying he was shot earlier in the day by Israeli forces. The ministry added that his body is being held by Israeli authorities.
Local witnesses said Israeli troops raided the town and searched several homes, during which residents were reportedly assaulted. According to accounts from the scene, soldiers also removed an injured individual from the Ruhi family home during the early morning operation, which began around 1:30 a.m. local time.
In a statement, the Israeli army said its forces were conducting an operation in Silwad when two individuals allegedly attacked two soldiers, who were injured and taken to hospital.
Military raids in Palestinian towns and villages have been a frequent occurrence, often involving home searches and detentions, according to local reports.
The latest incident comes amid a significant rise in arrests in the West Bank since October 2023, with more than 23,000 detentions recorded by the Palestinian Prisoners Society.
The region has also witnessed increased military activity and violence, with Palestinian officials reporting more than 1,100 deaths and thousands of injuries during the same period, according to official figures.
The General Authority of Civil Affairs identified the victim as 37-year-old Abdel Halim Ruhi Hammad, saying he was shot earlier in the day by Israeli forces. The ministry added that his body is being held by Israeli authorities.
Local witnesses said Israeli troops raided the town and searched several homes, during which residents were reportedly assaulted. According to accounts from the scene, soldiers also removed an injured individual from the Ruhi family home during the early morning operation, which began around 1:30 a.m. local time.
In a statement, the Israeli army said its forces were conducting an operation in Silwad when two individuals allegedly attacked two soldiers, who were injured and taken to hospital.
Military raids in Palestinian towns and villages have been a frequent occurrence, often involving home searches and detentions, according to local reports.
The latest incident comes amid a significant rise in arrests in the West Bank since October 2023, with more than 23,000 detentions recorded by the Palestinian Prisoners Society.
The region has also witnessed increased military activity and violence, with Palestinian officials reporting more than 1,100 deaths and thousands of injuries during the same period, according to official figures.
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