Qur'anic Botanic Garden Concludes Organic Farming Future Season With Market Day

Qur'anic Botanic Garden (QBG), a member of Hamad Bin Khalifa University, hosted its“Market Day” event recently, marking the conclusion of the 'Our Organic Farming Future' competition.

Launched as part of the Garden's Educational Food Security Programme, the initiative advances QBG's mission to promote experiential learning among students, raise awareness of botanical knowledge and environmental conservation, and address contemporary environmental challenges such as food insecurity and climate change.

Introduced at the start of the 2025-2026 academic year, the programme brought together 120 students from 23 schools across Qatar in a hands-on learning experience focused on establishing and managing organic farms within their schools. Under the supervision of QBG specialists, students cultivated agricultural products, while gaining practical experience and skills in sustainable farming.

QBG provided participating schools with the necessary supplies and continuous field support, enabling students to undertake a comprehensive learning journey from planting to harvest.

The Market Day event served as the competition's final milestone, with students presenting their produce to a committee of agricultural specialists and industry leaders, demonstrating the knowledge and practical competencies acquired throughout the programme.

Fatima Saleh al-Khulaifi, director, QBG, emphasised that the Market Day represents the outcome of an integrated educational experience that enhances students' awareness of sustainable agriculture and food security. She underlined the importance of investing in younger generations as a cornerstone of building a resilient food system for Qatar.