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Germany Arrests Suspected Spy Accused of Working for Russian Intel
(MENAFN) German authorities have detained a Kazakh citizen on suspicion of carrying out espionage activities on behalf of Russian intelligence services, according to reports citing prosecutors.
The Federal Prosecutor’s Office identified the suspect as Sergej K., who was arrested on April 28 following an investigation into alleged months-long contact with a Russian intelligence handler.
As stated by reports, investigators allege that Sergej K. passed on multiple pieces of sensitive information, including details related to Germany’s military support for Ukraine and aspects of the country’s defense industry, particularly firms involved in drone and robotics development.
Authorities also claim the suspect transmitted photographs of public buildings in Berlin and images of military convoys moving along German highways, including one associated with NATO forces.
In addition, prosecutors say he allegedly provided information on potential sabotage targets within Germany and offered to recruit others for espionage and sabotage-related activities.
German officials have intensified counterintelligence operations in recent months, targeting individuals suspected of acting on behalf of Russian intelligence. The increased enforcement comes amid growing concerns in Europe about espionage and potential sabotage activities linked to the broader conflict involving Russia and Ukraine.
The Federal Prosecutor’s Office identified the suspect as Sergej K., who was arrested on April 28 following an investigation into alleged months-long contact with a Russian intelligence handler.
As stated by reports, investigators allege that Sergej K. passed on multiple pieces of sensitive information, including details related to Germany’s military support for Ukraine and aspects of the country’s defense industry, particularly firms involved in drone and robotics development.
Authorities also claim the suspect transmitted photographs of public buildings in Berlin and images of military convoys moving along German highways, including one associated with NATO forces.
In addition, prosecutors say he allegedly provided information on potential sabotage targets within Germany and offered to recruit others for espionage and sabotage-related activities.
German officials have intensified counterintelligence operations in recent months, targeting individuals suspected of acting on behalf of Russian intelligence. The increased enforcement comes amid growing concerns in Europe about espionage and potential sabotage activities linked to the broader conflict involving Russia and Ukraine.
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