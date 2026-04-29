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Israeli Airstrike in Southern Lebanon Kills Five from Same Family
(MENAFN) Five people from the same family were killed in an overnight Israeli airstrike on the town of Jibchit in southern Lebanon, according to a news agency, despite an existing truce.
The strike reportedly hit a residential building belonging to the Bahja family in the al-Jabal neighborhood, the agency said. The attack destroyed the structure and resulted in the deaths of Mohammad Jawad Bahja and his wife Lotfiya, along with Amani Jaber and her two children, Mariam Hilal Bahja and Ali al-Rida Hilal Bahja.
According to the report, rescue and civil defense teams spent the night clearing rubble from the destroyed building and recovering the bodies.
Lebanese official figures indicate that more than 2,500 people have been killed and over 1.6 million displaced since Israeli attacks intensified across Lebanon beginning March 2.
A ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel initially came into effect on April 17 for 10 days and was later extended by three weeks last Thursday, the report added.
The strike reportedly hit a residential building belonging to the Bahja family in the al-Jabal neighborhood, the agency said. The attack destroyed the structure and resulted in the deaths of Mohammad Jawad Bahja and his wife Lotfiya, along with Amani Jaber and her two children, Mariam Hilal Bahja and Ali al-Rida Hilal Bahja.
According to the report, rescue and civil defense teams spent the night clearing rubble from the destroyed building and recovering the bodies.
Lebanese official figures indicate that more than 2,500 people have been killed and over 1.6 million displaced since Israeli attacks intensified across Lebanon beginning March 2.
A ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel initially came into effect on April 17 for 10 days and was later extended by three weeks last Thursday, the report added.
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