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Japan Airlines to Pilot Robotic Luggage Handling System in Tokyo Trial
(MENAFN) Japan Airlines is preparing to test humanoid robots for luggage handling at a major Tokyo airport as part of efforts to improve efficiency in ground operations and address labor shortages, according to reports.
The trial is set to begin next month at Tokyo Haneda Airport, in partnership with a Tokyo-based technology firm. The project will be conducted with GMO Internet Group through 2028, amid rising travel demand and a growing shortage of airport ground staff linked to Japan’s aging population.
The initiative will be led by JAL Ground Service in cooperation with GMO AI & Robotics, marking what the companies describe as the first attempt of its kind in Japan.
According to JAL Ground Service President Yoshiteru Suzuki, the introduction of robots into physically demanding tasks is expected to reduce pressure on workers. However, he noted that critical functions such as safety oversight will still require human involvement.
GMO AI & Robotics President Tomohiro Uchida said that while airports may appear highly automated, many behind-the-scenes operations still rely heavily on manual labor and are experiencing serious staffing shortages. He added that the company aims to help address these challenges by deploying humanoid robotics in practical airport roles.
The trial is set to begin next month at Tokyo Haneda Airport, in partnership with a Tokyo-based technology firm. The project will be conducted with GMO Internet Group through 2028, amid rising travel demand and a growing shortage of airport ground staff linked to Japan’s aging population.
The initiative will be led by JAL Ground Service in cooperation with GMO AI & Robotics, marking what the companies describe as the first attempt of its kind in Japan.
According to JAL Ground Service President Yoshiteru Suzuki, the introduction of robots into physically demanding tasks is expected to reduce pressure on workers. However, he noted that critical functions such as safety oversight will still require human involvement.
GMO AI & Robotics President Tomohiro Uchida said that while airports may appear highly automated, many behind-the-scenes operations still rely heavily on manual labor and are experiencing serious staffing shortages. He added that the company aims to help address these challenges by deploying humanoid robotics in practical airport roles.
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