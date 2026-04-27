Alpha Compute AI GPU Launch Update First Large-Scale NVIDIA Blackwell Cluster

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NVIDIA Blackwell Cluster Launch Target of May 8, 2026; Additional Three-Cluster Deployment is Roadmap to $72 million in Annual Recurring Revenue

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Compute Corp. (NASDAQ: ALP), a pioneering technology leader in AI GPU-as-a-service (GPUaaS) and AI Confidential Compute, today provided an update on the deployment status of its NVIDIA Blackwell GPU infrastructure.

The Company confirms that its first large-scale GPU cluster, a 504-chip NVIDIA B200 server deployment located in Canada, ALPHA-01, is now in final testing and is targeted to hand over to AI compute customers on May 8, 2026. Upon the launch of the ALPHA-01 cluster, Alpha Compute's balance sheet is projected to reflect total assets of $48.1 million, total liabilities of $36.8 million, and total equity of $11.3 million.

These enterprise-grade deployments follow Alpha Compute's test bed deployments of NVIDIA B300s, B200s and H200s, which have been purchased, installed and upgraded to AI Confidential Computing from November 2025 through the present. Alpha Compute has been able to prove out its confidential computing thesis and capabilities, and is now in growth mode.

ALPHA-01 B200 Cluster Go-Live Target of May 8, 2026

Alpha Compute's inaugural large-scale deployment consists of 504 NVIDIA B200 GPUs hosted in a Canadian data center. The cluster was originally targeted for a March 31, 2026 launch; however, delivery of critical hardware components from the manufacturer was subject to supply -chain delays that pushed the timeline by four weeks. The machines are now fully installed and in their final testing phase. The data center management team is on track to deploy the cluster into production for customer use on May 8, 2026.

ALPHA-01 deployment is designed for scalability. Alpha Compute holds a contractual Right-of-First-Refusal (ROFR) on an expansion to more than 1,000 NVIDIA B200 chips at the same facility, with a targeted expansion go-live in August 2026 (ALPHA-03), providing a clear path to doubling Canadian compute capacity within the same operating year.

"The May 8 handover marks a pivotal milestone - the moment our infrastructure business moves from pipeline to production. Our machines are in final testing, and customers will be coming online shortly. We've been building secure infrastructure for frontier AI workloads, and that infrastructure is now reaching enterprise-scale deployments." - Brittany Kaiser, CEO, Alpha Compute Corp.

ALPHA-01 Cluster: Deployment Summary



Location: Canada

Hardware: 504 NVIDIA B200 GPUs

Energy: 100% Hydro

Status: Final testing phase; data center management targeting May 8, 2026 handover

Original Timeline: March 2026 (delayed due to hardware delivery delays) Expansion ROFR: 1,000+ NVIDIA B200 GPUs; targeted August 2026 go-live



ALPHA-02 Sweden B300 Cluster: June 2026 Target

Alpha Compute has secured a binding term sheet for bridge financing to fund its second major deployment, a 576-chip NVIDIA B300 cluster at Equinix's AtNorth datacenter in Sweden, one of Northern Europe's premier high-performance computing facilities. The cluster is targeted to go live in June 2026.

Consistent with its Canadian deployment, Alpha Compute holds a ROFR to expand the Sweden facility to more than 1,000 NVIDIA B300 GPUs, with a second Sweden cluster targeted for September 2026.

"Securing the bridge financing removes a key structural hurdle to our Sweden deployment. AtNorth at Equinix is among the finest data center environments in Europe, and the NVIDIA B300 is the most advanced GPU we have deployed to date. With a June go-live and a clear ROFR path to 1,000+ B300s by September, we are executing on our plan to build the most capable confidential AI compute infrastructure in the world." - Brittany Kaiser, CEO, Alpha Compute Corp.

ALPHA-02 Cluster: Deployment Summary



Location: Equinix AtNorth Datacenter, Sweden

Hardware: 576 NVIDIA B300 GPUs

Energy: 100% Hydro

Status: Bridge financing binding term sheet signed

Target Go-Live: June 2026 Expansion ROFR: 1,000+ NVIDIA B300 GPUs; targeted September 2026 go-live

ALPHA-03 and ALPHA-04 Deployments



These deployments follow Alpha Compute's earlier testbed installations of NVIDIA B300, B200, and H200 GPUs that were purchased, installed, and upgraded to AI Confidential Computing between November 2025 and the present. Having validated its confidential computing thesis, the Company is now in growth mode.

All four clusters operate NVIDIA Blackwell-generation GPUs within Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs) using Intel TDX - the foundation of Alpha Compute's confidential compute mandate. Once fully operational, the combined footprint of currently planned deployments is projected to generate $72 million in annual revenue ($6 million per month).

Alpha Compute Deployment Roadmap

ALPHA-01 Cluster - May 8, 2026: Canada B200s (504 chips)

ALPHA-02 Cluster - June 2026: Sweden B300s at AtNorth/Equinix (576 chips)

ALPHA-03 Cluster - August 2026: Canada B200s (Expansion to 1,000+ chips, ROFR)

ALPHA-04 Cluster - September 2026: Sweden B300s (Expansion to 1,000+ chips, ROFR)

About Alpha Compute Corp.

Alpha Compute Corp. (NASDAQ: ALP), formerly AlphaTON Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: ATON), is a technology leader in AI GPU-as-a-service (GPUaaS) and AI Confidential Compute. Alpha Compute builds and operates businesses at the intersection of confidential compute, artificial intelligence, and digital assets. The Company's GPU assets deliver privacy-preserving computation to partners and applications including Telegram, Animoca Brands, GAMEE, and Midnight Network. Alpha Compute is incorporated in the British Virgin Islands.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including those preceded by, followed by, or incorporating words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "may," "will," "potential," "continues," or similar expressions are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation: the expected timing and go-live dates for Alpha Compute's GPU cluster deployments; projected revenue from the Company's AI infrastructure buildout; anticipated benefits from the Company's confidential compute partnerships and infrastructure expansion; and the Company's broader business strategy and operational plans.

These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including: the timing and progress of the Company's strategic initiatives; reliance on third-party vendors and partners; the ability to secure additional financing; uncertainty around the Company's investments and legacy business; risks related to technology platforms and ecosystems; and general market and economic conditions. A more complete discussion of these risks is set forth under "Item 3 - Key Information - Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2025, and in the Company's Forms 6-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 3, 2025 and January 13, 2026.

Undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them publicly, except as required by law.

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Alpha Compute Corp.

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CONTACT: ir(at)alphacompute.ai