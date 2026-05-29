Russian Strike On Village In Donetsk Region Damages 16 Houses, Injures One Person

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The regional office of the State Emergency Service reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

It is reported that at the site of the enemy strike, rescue workers provided assistance to the victim and then handed her over to medical personnel. They also extinguished a fire in the damaged structural elements of the building, covering an area of 15 square meters.

“Madiar” showcases nighttime strikes on Russian military targets in Crimea and TOT

As reported by Ukrinform, on the morning of May 29, the Russian army struck Zaporizhzhia, wounding three people.

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