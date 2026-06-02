Odisha: Tigress From Maharashtra Gives Birth To Four Cubs In Similipal

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday informed that he tigress 'Jinath', relocated from Maharashtra's Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve, has given birth to four cubs.

CM Hails 'Proud Chapter' for Conservation

"Today, a proud chapter has been added to Odisha's natural resources and wildlife conservation efforts. The tigress 'Jinath', relocated from Maharashtra's Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve, has given birth to four cubs in the conducive environment of Similipal," he said on X.

"This success not only signifies an increase in the tiger population in the state but also stands as an excellent testament to our administrative foresight in protecting biodiversity and creating a safe and robust habitat for wildlife," he noted

He further added that special measures have been taken by the Forest Department to ensure the safety of the mother and cubs, and "their movements are being continuously monitored".

"Thanks to the dedicated vigil and effective conservation policies of our forest staff, Odisha has today established itself as a secure sanctuary for wildlife. Our government remains fully committed to preserving the ecological balance of Similipal intact and strengthening the state's wildlife conservation initiatives in the days ahead," he added.

Remarkable Tiger Migration to Similipal

In April, in a remarkable and rare wildlife event, a young male Royal Bengal tiger walked approximately 800 kilometres through forests and landscapes to enter Odisha's famous Similipal Tiger Reserve.

This long-distance dispersal was described as an "astonishing first" by officials.

The tiger, estimated to be 4-5 years old and a prime adult male, was detected through camera traps installed for the ongoing all-India tiger census.

Wildlife experts view such long-distance movements as evidence of improving forest connectivity and the tiger's natural instinct to seek new territories, mates, and prey-rich areas.

This incident adds to recent stories of tiger dispersal in India, where big cats have been recorded covering vast distances in search of suitable habitats.

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