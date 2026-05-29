NHRC Flags OTT Series For Glorifying Betting Accused

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken cognisance of a complaint alleging that a documentary web series released on an OTT platform glorifies a person accused of illegal betting, financial fraud and money laundering, and may adversely influence young viewers.

Initiating action under Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, a Bench presided over by Member Priyank Kanoongo issued notices to the Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), the Director of the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), Mumbai, and the Superintendent of Police (SP), Jabalpur, seeking Action Taken Reports (ATRs) within two weeks.

According to the complaint placed before the NHRC on Friday, the documentary series portrays an individual facing allegations of illegal betting, financial fraud and money laundering in a glamorous manner, showcasing luxury cars and wealth.

The complainant contended that such portrayal could mislead young people, encourage betting culture and contribute to social harm, addiction, financial losses and mental distress.

The complaint urged the apex human rights body to seek explanations from the OTT platform and producers regarding the nature and impact of the content, examine whether such portrayals affect youth mental health and public morality, and recommend stringent guidelines to prevent the glorification of illegal betting and financial crimes on digital platforms.

The complainant also requested that steps be taken to prevent alleged criminals from appearing on such public platforms. After examining the complaint, the NHRC observed that the allegations made therein prima facie appear to involve violations of human rights.

In its order, the apex human rights body directed the concerned authorities to inquire into the allegations and submit detailed Action Taken Reports (ATRs) within two weeks.

It also specifically directed the Jabalpur SP to take necessary, stringent action and examine how an allegedly absconding accused person appeared on a television or OTT platform and whether such content could adversely affect the mental health and morality of the youth.

The matter will be considered further upon receipt of the ATRs from the concerned authorities within two weeks.