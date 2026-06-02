About 1,100 Attempted Illegal Border Crossings Recorded In May SBGS

MENAFN - UkrinForm) SBGS spokesperson Andrii Demchenko stated this on national television, Ukrinform reports.

"In fact, in May we detained about 1,100 violators at the border line and in the border area who attempted to cross the border illegally," Demchenko said.

He noted that compared to April, the number of border violations increased in May. However, when compared with the same months last year, the number of illegal crossing attempts has significantly decreased.

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Demchenko stressed that border units and operational teams continue to take measures to prevent illegal crossing attempts.

He also recalled that organizing illegal border crossings carries criminal liability, while individuals attempting to cross illegally face administrative penalties.

On May 19, the State Border Guard Service launched an online service called "Personal Account," allowing users to check in real time whether there are any restrictions on leaving the country.