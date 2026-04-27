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Fresh Clashes Break Out in Mali’s Kati After Nationwide Attacks
(MENAFN) Armed confrontations broke out again on Saturday in Kati, a military town close to Mali’s capital, Bamako, according to accounts from locals and sources. The renewed fighting follows a wave of coordinated assaults targeting military positions across the country a day earlier.
The escalation comes at a time of growing instability nationwide, marked by several violent episodes. Among them were a deadly attack on a mosque located near the home of Defense Minister Sadio Camara, as well as fresh clashes in the northern town of Kidal.
International bodies and officials have strongly denounced the recent violence, including statements issued by regional and global organizations, as well as US officials responsible for African affairs.
Zan Coulibaly, a resident of Kati, said “warning shots were heard and the situation is now under control.”
Meanwhile, in northern Mali, hostilities resumed early Sunday in Kidal, as confirmed by Amadou Albert Maiga, a member of the country’s transitional governing body.
A separate statement from Mohamed Almaouloud Ramadane, spokesperson for the Front for the Liberation of Azawad, indicated that an understanding had been reached between Azawad forces and members of the Russian Africa Corps, allowing for a safe withdrawal from the conflict zone, according to reports.
The escalation comes at a time of growing instability nationwide, marked by several violent episodes. Among them were a deadly attack on a mosque located near the home of Defense Minister Sadio Camara, as well as fresh clashes in the northern town of Kidal.
International bodies and officials have strongly denounced the recent violence, including statements issued by regional and global organizations, as well as US officials responsible for African affairs.
Zan Coulibaly, a resident of Kati, said “warning shots were heard and the situation is now under control.”
Meanwhile, in northern Mali, hostilities resumed early Sunday in Kidal, as confirmed by Amadou Albert Maiga, a member of the country’s transitional governing body.
A separate statement from Mohamed Almaouloud Ramadane, spokesperson for the Front for the Liberation of Azawad, indicated that an understanding had been reached between Azawad forces and members of the Russian Africa Corps, allowing for a safe withdrawal from the conflict zone, according to reports.
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