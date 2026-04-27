Is The BJP Breaching Sachin Pilot's Fortress? Nitin Nabin's Tonk Gambit Decoded

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 27 (IANS) The BJP appears to be setting the stage for an aggressive political push in Rajasthan, choosing Tonk -- long regarded as the political stronghold of Congress leader Sachin Pilot -- as the starting point of its National President Nitin Nabin's maiden tour of the state on Monday.

Party workers say the choice of Tonk is deliberate, signalling the BJP's intent to challenge the Congress in regions where it has traditionally enjoyed influence.

In politics, geography is strategy. By choosing Tonk, the BJP is stepping straight into Congress territory, signalling that it is ready to challenge the opposition where it feels most secure. This isn't optics, it's intent, they added.

Tonk is not just another assembly seat; it represents Pilot's influence and Congress's emotional connect in Eastern Rajasthan. A BJP show of strength here is being read as a direct political provocation and a calculated one. The timing sharpens the intrigue. With Congress MP Harish Chandra Meena also rooted in the region, Tonk suddenly becomes more than symbolic; it becomes a testing ground.

Whispers of leaders switching sides ahead of the rally have only heightened the political temperature.

Behind the headline-grabbing politics lies a methodical organisational push. Nabin will inaugurate the Tonk district BJP office, while simultaneously launching offices across multiple districts -- Bundi, Pratapgarh, Dungarpur, Churu, Pali, and Barmer, and laying the foundation stone in Jalore. This is not just expansion, it's infrastructure politics. Booth by booth, district by district, the BJP is tightening its grip.

With Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and senior leadership in attendance, the event is both a show of strength and an organisational reboot. The BJP's confidence is quite high.

In the 2023 Assembly elections, it outperformed Congress in key eastern districts, winning 13 seats against Congress's 8. Compared to 2018, the BJP has clearly gained ground here. The BJP won 13 seats across the five key districts of Bharatpur, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Dholpur, and Dausa. In contrast, the Congress was confined to eight seats, with one seat being claimed by an independent candidate.

Now, the focus shifts: can the BJP flip the remaining Congress-held seats?

The party's programme includes -- strengthen the network, stay mobilised, and prepare for the next electoral cycle.

Nabin's visit is as much about energising the cadre as it is about unsettling the opposition. The Tonk move reveals a three-layered strategy: enter opposition strongholds, deepen grassroots structure and synchronise government and organisation.

The grand Jaipur welcome, complete with Yuva Morcha bike rallies and Mahila Morcha's traditional Kalash procession, adds momentum, but the real action will be behind closed doors, in the Core Committee meeting where electoral strategy will be fine-tuned.

Call it a soft launch of the BJP's next campaign or a psychological push into Congress territory. Either way, starting from Tonk is a statement: the BJP is no longer playing defensive politics in Rajasthan. By stepping into Sachin Pilot's backyard, the party is attempting something bigger, reshaping the contest on its own terms.

The question now is not whether this move is strategic. The question is: Will it work, and how will it work, and what will be its impact on Sachin Pilot, who is presently leading the Congress show in Kerala as an observer of the Assembly elections in the state.