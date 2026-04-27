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UK Boosts Economic Safeguards as Iran War Threatens Long-Term Price Rises
(MENAFN) The British government is increasing its preparedness measures to protect citizens from the economic consequences tied to the ongoing conflict involving Iran, with officials cautioning that rising costs may linger well beyond the end of hostilities. A senior government figure indicated that authorities are taking proactive steps as uncertainty continues to affect global markets.
Officials are particularly focused on the potential disruption of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passage for international oil and gas shipments. Concerns over its possible closure have prompted authorities to strengthen contingency strategies aimed at minimizing risks to energy supplies and overall economic stability.
“We're acting now to prepare for, and mitigate where possible, the impact on our economy and domestic security as a result of the conflict,” Jones said, according to reports.
Government representatives have reassured the public that fuel availability remains stable at present, urging people not to alter their usual purchasing habits. At the same time, coordinated efforts are underway to maintain steady supply chains, supported by regular meetings of a designated response team.
Despite these reassurances, economic pressure is expected to build. Officials warned that households are likely to experience increases in the cost of essentials, including energy, food, and air travel, as the global situation continues to evolve.
“Our best guess is eight plus months from the point of resolution that you'll see economic impacts coming through the system,” he said. “So people will see higher energy prices, food prices ... flight ticket prices as a consequence of what Donald Trump has done in the Middle East.”
Rising global costs have already been observed due to disruptions in energy production and transportation linked to the conflict. Authorities have also prepared for more severe scenarios, including the possibility of food supply issues if conditions deteriorate further, as stated by reports.
Officials are particularly focused on the potential disruption of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passage for international oil and gas shipments. Concerns over its possible closure have prompted authorities to strengthen contingency strategies aimed at minimizing risks to energy supplies and overall economic stability.
“We're acting now to prepare for, and mitigate where possible, the impact on our economy and domestic security as a result of the conflict,” Jones said, according to reports.
Government representatives have reassured the public that fuel availability remains stable at present, urging people not to alter their usual purchasing habits. At the same time, coordinated efforts are underway to maintain steady supply chains, supported by regular meetings of a designated response team.
Despite these reassurances, economic pressure is expected to build. Officials warned that households are likely to experience increases in the cost of essentials, including energy, food, and air travel, as the global situation continues to evolve.
“Our best guess is eight plus months from the point of resolution that you'll see economic impacts coming through the system,” he said. “So people will see higher energy prices, food prices ... flight ticket prices as a consequence of what Donald Trump has done in the Middle East.”
Rising global costs have already been observed due to disruptions in energy production and transportation linked to the conflict. Authorities have also prepared for more severe scenarios, including the possibility of food supply issues if conditions deteriorate further, as stated by reports.
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