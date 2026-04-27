Mamata Banerjee's Rule Nearing End In Bengal, BJP To Form Majority Govt: Ram Kripal Yadav

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 27 (IANS) BJP leader and former Bihar Minister Ram Kripal Yadav on Monday said that it appears West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's rule is nearing its end, and that under the leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a government with a strong majority will be formed there.

Speaking to IANS, Yadav said,“Under Mamata Banerjee's rule, there has been misgovernance, marked by disorder, corruption, oppression, and a breakdown of law and order. Peace has been disturbed, and Bengal has lagged behind. Now, the people there are fed up. This is the strength of democracy that power can be transferred peacefully through votes, not violence. It seems that Mamata Banerjee's rule is coming to an end, and under the leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party, a government with a strong majority will be formed. After that, Bengal's condition will improve, and the state will progress.”

Yadav further accused the All India Trinamool Congress leaders and supporters of behaving like "criminals", referring to the incidents of clashes in several parts of Bengal during the first phase of polling for the Assembly elections.

“It is alleged that there were plans to disrupt peace, loot polling booths, create violence, and engage in clashes. Incidents have been cited suggesting that parts of Bengal were pushed towards unrest. However, the administration acted promptly under the directions of the Election Commission of India. Weapons such as crude bombs and revolvers were reportedly recovered, and the Commission's actions foiled these alleged plans,” he said.

Yadav also commented on seven Rajya Sabha members defecting from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Referring to Arvind Kejriwal, he said,“People within his party are rebelling because he has betrayed the public and his own workers. There are allegations of corruption and misuse of resources, including the construction of the 'Sheesh Mahal'. The signs of rebellion were visible earlier, and now they are becoming clearer. There was already unrest within the party, and now people are seeking change and trying to leave. There is no trust left-workers are leaving, and leaders, MLAs, and MPs may also follow. Arvind Kejriwal's political existence will soon come to an end.”

Raghav Chadha, a Rajya Sabha member, had announced that he is quitting the party and joining the BJP, along with six other members in the Upper House.

Chadha had claimed that nearly two-thirds of AAP's Rajya Sabha members are set to leave the party and join the BJP. Among those he named are Swati Maliwal, Harbhajan Singh, Sandeep Pathak, Ashok Mittal, Rajinder Gupta, and Vikram Sahney.