Daddy Pig Completes London Marathon For Deaf Children's Charity In 5 Hours 51 Minutes. Internet Is Impressed

MENAFN - Live Mint) A man dressed as Daddy Pig from Peppa Pig has completed the London Marathon in 5 hours, 51 minutes, and 53 seconds, raising money for the National Deaf Children's Society in memory of a real‐life son named George who is partially deaf.

Man Runs 26.2 Miles in Daddy Pig Suit to Raise Money for Deaf Kids

The participant wore a full Daddy Pig costume over his running gear for the entire 26.2‐mile route, a move that drew loud cheers from fans, families and media crews along the streets of London. His run was part of a wider campaign tied to the popular children's cartoon, which recently revealed that Daddy Pig's son, George, is mildly to moderately deaf, a storyline that mirrors challenges faced by many deaf and hard‐of‐hearing children in real life.

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The marathon effort was organised in partnership between the TCS London Marathon, the National Deaf Children's Society (NDCS) and the Peppa Pig franchise, which is owned by Hasbro. The charity said around 54,000 children in the UK are affected by hearing loss, and Daddy Pig's marathon mission aimed to raise awareness and gather donations to support services such as helpline advice, local support groups and policy work for deaf youngsters and their families.

Organisers reported that Daddy Pig had a fundraising target in the tens of thousands of pounds, with money being collected through an online giving page linked to the London Marathon's official platform. The NDCS chief executive said every pound raised could help provide guidance to parents, run specialist community programmes and push for long‐term changes in how schools, healthcare and public services support deaf children.

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Hasbro and the Peppa Pig team added that the character's run was meant to take the show's inclusive message from the screen and into real‐world events so families could see themselves reflected in both the story and the marathon crowd.

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Ahead of the main race, Daddy Pig had been pictured taking part in practice runs and appearing at the TCS Mini London Marathon earlier in the week, where children and parents joined short‐distance runs around schools and local routes. The NDCS also released special school packs themed around the character, aimed at teachers who wanted to use the marathon story to talk with pupils about hearing loss, inclusion and physical activity.

On the day, Daddy Pig's progress was visible in the London Marathon tracker app, alongside other runners, and his vivid costume made him easy to spot on TV and live broadcasts, including segments aired by the BBC. The event organisers said they were pleased that a character loved by very young children was also helping to spotlight a less visible disability, showing how popular culture can support serious health and social causes without losing its light‐hearted tone.