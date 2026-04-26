Spurs Star Wembanyama Cleared To Return After Concussion
Los Angeles, United States: San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama has cleared the NBA concussion protocol and was set to play in Sunday's playoff game in Portland, the Spurs said shortly before tip-off.
The 22-year-old Frenchman was injured when his head slammed to the court as he took a hard fall in Tuesday's game two of the best-of-seven Western Conference series.
Wembanyama, the NBA Defensive Player of the Year and a finalist for Most Valuable Player, was ruled out of Friday's game three, which the Spurs won to take a 2-1 series lead.
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