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Spurs Star Wembanyama Cleared To Return After Concussion

Spurs Star Wembanyama Cleared To Return After Concussion


2026-04-26 07:09:20
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Los Angeles, United States: San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama has cleared the NBA concussion protocol and was set to play in Sunday's playoff game in Portland, the Spurs said shortly before tip-off.

The 22-year-old Frenchman was injured when his head slammed to the court as he took a hard fall in Tuesday's game two of the best-of-seven Western Conference series.

Wembanyama, the NBA Defensive Player of the Year and a finalist for Most Valuable Player, was ruled out of Friday's game three, which the Spurs won to take a 2-1 series lead.

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The Peninsula

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