Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
6.1-Magnitude Quake Hits Hokkaido, Japan: GFZ

6.1-Magnitude Quake Hits Hokkaido, Japan: GFZ


2026-04-26 07:09:20
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

Beijing: An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 jolted Hokkaido, Japan at 2023 GMT on Sunday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 80.1 km, was initially determined to be at 42.63 degrees north latitude and 142.95 degrees east longitude.

MENAFN26042026000063011010ID1111034359



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search