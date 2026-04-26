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6.1-Magnitude Quake Hits Hokkaido, Japan: GFZ
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua
Beijing: An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 jolted Hokkaido, Japan at 2023 GMT on Sunday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 80.1 km, was initially determined to be at 42.63 degrees north latitude and 142.95 degrees east longitude.
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