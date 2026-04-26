Prime Minister Holds Phone Call With Saudi Foreign Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani held a phone call with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia HH Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah Al Saud.

During the call, the two sides reviewed bilateral cooperation and ways to enhance it, and discussed regional developments, particularly those related to the ceasefire between the United States and Iran, as well as efforts aimed at de-escalation to support security and stability in the region.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed the importance of all parties responding to ongoing mediation efforts, in a way that would help address the root causes of the crisis through peaceful means and dialogue, and lead to a sustainable agreement that prevents renewed escalation.