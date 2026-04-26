Kyrgyzstan Upgrades Transformer Repair Capacity In Jalal-Abad Region

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The modernization of the production base of the Jalal-Abad Electric Networks Enterprise, a subsidiary of the National Electric Grid of Kyrgyzstan, is contributing to improved efficiency of repair works and optimization of operational costs, Trend reports via the Ministry of Energy.

Within the workshop's activities, transformers received from 12 district electric networks undergo full restoration. After repairs, the equipment is returned to the same districts for further operation.

Transformer repairs help increase the reliability of power supply, reduce technical losses, and extend the service life of equipment, which overall has a positive impact on the functioning of the energy system.

Kyrgyzstan continues to modernize its power grid infrastructure to address aging equipment, rising electricity demand, and seasonal pressure on regional networks.