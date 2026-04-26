Kyrgyzstan Upgrades Transformer Repair Capacity In Jalal-Abad Region
Within the workshop's activities, transformers received from 12 district electric networks undergo full restoration. After repairs, the equipment is returned to the same districts for further operation.
Transformer repairs help increase the reliability of power supply, reduce technical losses, and extend the service life of equipment, which overall has a positive impact on the functioning of the energy system.
Kyrgyzstan continues to modernize its power grid infrastructure to address aging equipment, rising electricity demand, and seasonal pressure on regional networks.
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