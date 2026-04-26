About 150 Trees Planted On Khortytsia In Honor Of Fallen Defenders

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by an Ukrinform correspondent.

"This is the third time we are planting trees in honor of our fallen comrades. Many are dissatisfied that we are doing this on Khortytsia, but I will say it directly: this is a principled position. Khortytsia is a place of strength and spirit of the Ukrainian army. The entire military pays with blood, proving to the world that Ukraine exists. These men and women gave their lives to show the world that Ukraine exists. The youth should look up to their actions," said Ihor Iliushkin, head of the veteran organization 'Razom UA' and an officer of the 30th Marine Corps.

In Zaporizhzhia, 151 trees were planted on Khortytsia in honor of fallen defenders / Photo: Dmytro Smolienko, Ukrinform

Last year, 390 trees were planted in the park. In total, around 1,000 trees are planned.

Zelensky holds meeting on Ukraine's memory policy and honoring national heroes

Earlier, it was reported that the "Park of Honor" was established in spring 2025 at the initiative of the NGO "RAZOM." The total area of the park will be 6 hectares, with trees currently planted on 4 hectares. Oaks, maples, catalpas, and rowans are being planted. Each tree has a memorial plaque with the name of a Hero and a QR code.

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