Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
About 150 Trees Planted On Khortytsia In Honor Of Fallen Defenders

About 150 Trees Planted On Khortytsia In Honor Of Fallen Defenders


2026-04-26 08:03:56
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by an Ukrinform correspondent.

"This is the third time we are planting trees in honor of our fallen comrades. Many are dissatisfied that we are doing this on Khortytsia, but I will say it directly: this is a principled position. Khortytsia is a place of strength and spirit of the Ukrainian army. The entire military pays with blood, proving to the world that Ukraine exists. These men and women gave their lives to show the world that Ukraine exists. The youth should look up to their actions," said Ihor Iliushkin, head of the veteran organization 'Razom UA' and an officer of the 30th Marine Corps.

In Zaporizhzhia, 151 trees were planted on Khortytsia in honor of fallen defenders / Photo: Dmytro Smolienko, Ukrinform

Last year, 390 trees were planted in the park. In total, around 1,000 trees are planned.

Read also: Zelensky holds meeting on Ukraine's memory policy and honoring national heroes

Earlier, it was reported that the "Park of Honor" was established in spring 2025 at the initiative of the NGO "RAZOM." The total area of the park will be 6 hectares, with trees currently planted on 4 hectares. Oaks, maples, catalpas, and rowans are being planted. Each tree has a memorial plaque with the name of a Hero and a QR code.

Ukrinform photos available for purchase here

MENAFN26042026000193011044ID1111034413



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search