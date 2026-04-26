IPL 2026: MS Dhoni's Return Hits Major Roadblock After Fresh Injury Setback, Deepens CSK Concerns

The former Chennai Super Kings captain and long-time stalwart MS Dhoni's return to action in the ongoing IPL 2026 has continued to remain uncertain. It's been a month since Dhoni has been on the sidelines due to a calf injury, sustained ahead of the CSK's opening match against the Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on March 28.

Dhoni's absence from eight matches of the CSK has sparked concern among fans, with growing uncertainty over his recovery timeline and availability for the remainder of IPL 2026. It was speculated that the legendary wicketkeeper-batter would return to action in the clash against the Mumbai Indians, as he was spotted batting and wicketkeeping in the nets at the Wankhede Stadium.

However, MS Dhoni didn't feature in the playing XI against the MI. The five-time IPL-winning captain also missed the CSK's clash against the Gujarat Titans at Chepauk, where the hosts lost the match by eight wickets, registering their fifth defeat of the season.

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Dhoni's Return Delayed after Injury Setback

MS Dhoni's return to action in the ongoing IPL season is expected to be delayed further as the veteran wicketkeeper-batter suffered another injury setback during a warm-up session, pushing his comeback timeline into further uncertainty.

Speaking at the press conference after CSK's defeat to GT, head coach Stephen Fleming revealed that Dhoni has twisted his already injured calf during a warm-up session, adding that his return to the field is getting longer than expected, with CSK now taking a cautious approach to avoid any further risk of aggravating the injury.

“He's pretty keen. The calf is a tough one, though. If he takes off and rips it again, then he will be gone,” Fleming said.

“We pushed it early, and in the warm-up game, he tweaked it again, it's my understanding. Since then, he has just been working hard to get some movement into it, but there was a setback, so it has taken longer than we thought,” he added.

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MS Dhoni's absence for the first half of the season appeared to have significantly impacted CSK's balance and experience, with the team struggling to find stability in crunch moments and leadership clarity in the middle order.

Dhoni is a Work in Progress

Further speaking on MS Dhoni's situation, Fleming confirmed that the veteran is still a 'work in progress', undergoing rehabilitation under close medical supervision, with no fixed timeline set for his return to competitive action.

“He is the guide on this one, and he's working hard with the physio and doing all the rehab, and we're just waiting for the word,” the former New Zealand captain said.

“All I can say is stop making light of it, as he is progressing and doing everything he can,” he added.

In the last IPL season, MS Dhoni kept wickets and batted down the order while managing a knee issue, playing through pain and still turning up for CSK throughout the campaign. Batting at the lower order, Dhoni aggregated 196 runs at an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of 135.17 in 14 matches.

With only six matches left in the league stage for CSK, it remains to be seen whether MS Dhoni will recover in time to feature in the remaining matches of IPL 2026 or if CSK will be forced to continue without their experienced campaigner for the rest of the season.

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