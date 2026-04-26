WB Polls: Mamata Banerjee's Market Visit To Woo Voters, Address Prices

Mamata's Market Outreach Amid Price Hike Concerns

As the 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections move into high gear, Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee took her campaign to the grassroots this morning, visiting a bustling local market in Kolkata to interact with vegetable sellers and shoppers.

The surprise visit is being seen as a strategic move to reinforce her "daughter of the soil" image and directly address concerns over rising commodity prices, a central theme in the current electoral narrative.

Dressed in her signature white saree and slippers, the Chief Minister walked through the narrow lanes of the market, stopping at various stalls to discuss the day-to-day challenges faced by small-scale vendors. Banerjee was seen inquiring about the wholesale and retail prices of staples like potatoes, onions, and seasonal greens, often a flashpoint in Bengal politics. She spent time listening to the grievances of women vendors, promising continued support through state-run welfare schemes like Lakshmir Bhandar.

With the 2026 campaign increasingly focusing on Bengal's culinary identity, the visit served as a visual counter to the BJP's outreach efforts in urban markets. "I come here not just as the Chief Minister, but as one of you. We must ensure that the common man's kitchen is protected from the price hikes dictated by the Centre," Banerjee told a small gathering of vendors.

High-Stakes Electoral Battle

The visit comes on the heels of a massive 93.2% voter turnout in the first phase of the elections, a record-breaking figure that has both the TMC and the BJP claiming a decisive lead. As the state prepares for the upcoming second phase of polling on April 29th, such personal outreach efforts are expected to intensify, with both major parties vying for control of the narrative in the streets and markets of Kolkata.

Mamata Mocks PM's 'Jhal Muri' Stopover

Earlier on April 24, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, during a rally at Bowbazar, criticised the Prime Minister and the BJP, alleging that the party had stage-managed the PM's stopover to eat "jhal muri" in Jhargram during an election rally. Banerjee criticised the arrangements made during the Prime Minister's visit, referring to the installation of CCTV cameras at the shop. She said, "They had fitted TV cameras and CCTV cameras earlier with the security. They had prepared jhal muri from home for security concerns and gave ₹10 to the shopkeeper. In fact, I don't carry any notes. "

Targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), she said, "They said they will eat jhal muri if they win, but I say I will give you bhelpuri from Delhi. First, they showed a 'chai-wala', and now they are showing jhal muri to win the election. "We are habitual of spicy jhal muri, but have you ever tried fish and chicken curry? I eat your dhokla, I eat dosa, I eat litti, I eat thekua, I eat sattu. I eat vermicelli during Eid, and I eat halwa. Don't teach me religion," the CM added.

Questions Over EVMs and BJP's Confidence

Speaking on the upcoming second phase of the Assembly elections and the first phase, which concluded on April 23, the Chief Minister questioned the confidence of the BJP."Have they fixed the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs)? Otherwise, how can they be so confident about the election?" she said.

She added that the election would be a vote for the rights of the people of Bengal.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)