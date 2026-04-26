Delhi: 21-Year-Old Delivery Executive Shot Dead After Argument

A 21-year-old delivery executive was killed and his friend injured after a man allegedly opened fire following an argument in Delhi's Jaffarpur Kalan area in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

According to police, information was received at PS Jaffarpur Kalan around 2:30 AM from Rao Tula Ram Memorial Hospital regarding two persons admitted with gunshot injuries, one of whom was declared brought dead. The deceased has been identified as Pandav Kumar (21), a resident of Bindapur, who worked as a Zomato delivery boy. The injured, Krishan, is his friend and was residing with him.

Argument Leads to Firing

Preliminary enquiry revealed that the incident occurred after a birthday party at a house in Jaffarpur Kalan. Following the function, a group had gathered on the main road while dispersing. During this time, an argument broke out between the group and a resident, identified as Neeraj. Police said the accused allegedly fired at Pandav Kumar, with the bullet piercing his chest and exiting to hit Krishan, who was sitting behind him on a motorcycle.

Accused Identified, Probe On

Both victims were rushed to the hospital, where Pandav Kumar was declared dead. The accused, a native of Haryana who had been living in the area for several years, has been identified. A case has been registered under the relevant sections, and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

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