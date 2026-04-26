IRS Officer's Daughter Murder: Police Recover Victim's, Stolen Phones

Key Evidence Recovered

In the ongoing investigation into the murder of an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer's daughter in Delhi, accused Rahul Meena was taken back to the police station, Amar Colony, after undergoing a medical examination at All India Institute of Medical Sciences. Meanwhile, acting on information provided by the accused, Rahul Meena, the police have recovered two mobile phones linked to the case. These include the victim's phone, which the accused took with him after the incident. Additionally, the police have recovered a stolen mobile phone that the accused was using while he was absconding after the crime.

The police are now focused on gathering digital evidence through a forensic examination of these mobile phones to strengthen the case further. Currently, the Delhi Police are investigating the matter from every possible angle and are also working to determine whether anyone else was involved in the crime alongside the accused.

Forensic Investigation Underway

On Friday, Dr Sudhir Gupta, Head of Forensic Medicine at AIIMS Delhi, said that the DNA profiling report for the daughter of an IRS officer is expected within 15 days. Forensic experts have preserved nail scrapings, blood samples and swabs to analyze part of the ongoing investigation."In this case, DNA profiling will be done, and the report is expected to come within 15 days of time... The samples that are preserved are nail scraping, blood in gazue, vaginal and anal swabs," Dr Sudhir said.

About advancements and conventional DNA profiling, a top forensic expert explained, "Advancements in forensic genetics have enabled the use of Rapid DNA profiling systems, which are particularly valuable in time-sensitive investigations. These systems can generate DNA profiles within approximately 90 to 120 minutes, facilitating expedited decision-making in urgent cases, mainly for reference samples. "

Accused Remanded to Custody

Furthermore, the Saket Court on April 23 sent accused Rahul Meena to four days of police custody in connection with the rape and murder of an IRS officer's daughter in South Delhi's Kailash Hills, allowing Delhi Police to further interrogate him. The accused was produced before the court, where police sought his custody for continued investigation into the case.

The 22-year-old victim, daughter of an IRS officer, was an IIT Delhi graduate and a civil services aspirant preparing for her first UPSC attempt. She had been living a disciplined routine and had set up a separate study room on the terrace to focus on her preparation. Police sources said the accused, who worked as a domestic help, allegedly gained entry into the house on the pretext of being called for money and later claimed during interrogation that "it just happened" after a payment dispute. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)