Emirates Agriculture Conference And Exhibition 2026 Concludes In Al Ain, Drawing Over 30,000 Visitors

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Over five days, the event programme featured professional discussions, practical initiatives, strategic partnerships, and community involvement.

Strategic partners, sponsors, and attendees received recognition for their contributions to the success and national impact of the event.

The event honoured the winners of the 'Universities Hackathon' and the 'Mustadaam' programme, supporting the development of a new generation of exceptional agricultural talent.

The growing profile of the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition confirms its role as a unifying platform for the UAE's agricultural and food sectors.

“The clear success of the second Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition demonstrates the UAE leadership's commitment to making food security a top national priority.”

Amna Al Dahak:“The event creates new opportunities to develop supply chains, increase production efficiency, and make local produce more competitive.” ” This success highlights our nation's clear progress in building a sustainable and resilient food system that can adapt to change.”

Al Ain, UAE – April, 2026 – The second edition of the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2026 (EACE) concluded successfully today. Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the five-day event took place at ADNEC Al Ain. It featured a dynamic programme of expert panels, community events, impactful initiatives, and strategic partnerships, highlighting the growth and vitality of the UAE's agricultural and food sectors.

Organised by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment under the theme“A comprehensive Emirati agricultural platform... towards a sustainable community and global innovation”, the event reaffirmed its status as a leading national platform. It brought together farmers, government entities, private sector businesses, academic institutions, entrepreneurs, and community members to promote sustainable local production, enhance food security, and unlock opportunities for innovation, investment, and strategic partnerships.

The conference featured over 50 experts in more than 40 discussions. It welcomed more than 200 Emirati farmers, 20 government entities, and 70 private companies, including 40 startups. Visitors included hundreds of students from schools and universities, alongside representatives from three national universities.

A Key National Priority:

In her closing remarks, Her Excellency Dr Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, emphasised that the clear success of the second Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition demonstrates the UAE leadership's commitment to making food security a top national priority. Her Excellency also highlighted the considerable support and patronage that His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan provides to the agriculture and food sectors, firmly establishing their central role in the UAE's sustainable development agenda.

Her Excellency noted that the event's success demonstrates its power as a national platform for shaping future visions, sharing expertise, and steering discussions towards the sector's strategic priorities. She highlighted the comprehensive agenda, which addressed topics such as AI and agricultural data, investment and food industries, empowering women and family farmers, and agricultural sustainability and food safety. This holistic approach bridges knowledge with practical application, aligns policies with opportunities, and connects innovation with on-the-ground needs, laying a strong foundation for a more efficient, sustainable, and resilient agricultural and food system.

“Following two successful editions, this event has firmly established itself as a key pillar of the agriculture and food sectors. It serves as a strategic platform that brings together different stakeholders to drive partnerships, create new opportunities to develop supply chains, increase production efficiency, and make local produce more competitive.”

“This success highlights our nation's clear progress in building a sustainable and resilient food system that can adapt to change, turn challenges into opportunities and continues to set the benchmark for agricultural innovation and food security.”

Diverse Tracks:

These figures highlight the event's standing as a premier national platform for dialogue, collaboration, and opportunity. Its impact extends beyond showcasing innovations to cultivating meaningful connections among industry stakeholders and turning bold ideas into actionable options that strengthen local production, elevate added value, and embed sustainability at every level.

The second edition provided a comprehensive programme focused on key issues for the future of farming and food security. Discussions covered agricultural data and artificial intelligence, investment, food industries, and the empowerment of women and family farmers, alongside sustainability and food safety. Reflecting its profound national importance, this year's event also saw the launch of new initiatives, the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), and a wide variety of community activities.

Partner Recognition:

The closing ceremony recognised the partners, sponsors, and attendees for their valuable contributions to the event's success. Their support, whether through financial sponsorship, institutional partnerships, or active participation, enhanced the overall programme, increased audience engagement, and firmly established the event as a key national platform for advancing the agriculture and food sectors.

The winners of the Universities Hackathon were also celebrated on the final day of the conference. Over the course of five days, university students competed with projects focused on advancing smart agriculture and AI-driven farming technologies. In addition, the event honoured the winners of the Mustadaam programme, a school-focused initiative designed to nurture the next generation of farmers, innovators, and researchers in agriculture.

The second Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition concludes by leaving a clear legacy of collaboration, innovation, and progress. By bringing different groups together for productive discussions, the event has significantly advanced the UAE's agricultural and food sectors. It also reinforces the national commitment to sustainability and food security. These efforts will help to build a robust and sustainable future for coming generations.