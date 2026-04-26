Mamata Banerjee Holds Padyatra In Bhabanipur Ahead Of April 29 Poll

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday held a padyatra in Bhabanipur Assembly constituency and interacted with the people. Banerjee is contesting from the Bhawanipur Assembly constituency, which is scheduled to undergo polling on April 29. She also contested from the Nandigram assembly constituency during the first phase of the Assembly polls.

The Chief Minister walked through parts of Bhawanipur as supporters gathered in large numbers during the public outreach programme. While the first phase of polling on April 23 saw a staggering 92.35% voter turnout across the state, Bhabanipur is widely viewed as the emotional and political heart of the 2026 contest. The constituency is home to a diverse mix of Bengali, Gujarati, Marwari, and Sikh communities, making it a complex demographic challenge for both parties.

As the campaigning is in its final 48 hours for the second phase, Kolkata remains on high alert, with the Election Commission increasing drone surveillance and paramilitary presence in the Bhabanipur-South Kolkata belt. The constituency's two primary contenders are Mamata Banerjee and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. For Banerjee, Bhabanipur is a must-win to retain her "Kolkata throne". For Adhikari, a victory here would be the ultimate "giant-killing" feat, following his 2021 win over her in Nandigram.

Tensions Flare as TMC and BJP Rallies Clash

Earlier on Saturday, the high-stakes battle for Bhabanipur reached a boiling point as the constituency's two primary contenders held public meetings within earshot of each other. The tension marks a dramatic escalation in the "battle of Bhabanipur," a seat Banerjee has held since 2011 but which the BJP has made its "biggest target" in the 2026 Assembly elections.

The trouble began on Chakraberia Road when CM Mamata abruptly ended her speech and walked off the stage. Banerjee accused the BJP of deliberately using high-volume loudspeakers at Adhikari's nearby venue to drown out her address. Expressing frustration over the "intentional disturbance," Banerjee apologised to her supporters before leaving the venue.

Following her departure, incensed TMC workers marched toward the BJP rally site. The two groups came face-to-face, engaging in a heated exchange of "Jai Bangla" and "Jai Shri Ram" slogans. Rapid Action Force (RAF) and local police formed a human chain to separate the factions, eventually bringing the situation under control before physical violence could erupt.

Nevertheless, West Bengal is set to go to the second phase of polls on April 29, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

Haryana Minister Reacts to High Voter Turnout

Meanwhile, in Ambala, Haryana Minister Anil Vij reacted to the high voter turnout recorded in the first phase of the West Bengal elections. Speaking to reporters, Vij said the turnout reflects a strong political wave in favour of the Prime Minister. "The first phase of West Bengal elections and the high voter turnout is a reflection of Prime Minister Modi's wave. 92% voter turnout is no small feat," he said.

He further made a political remark targeting the ruling party in West Bengal and the Chief Minister. "Wait for the 4th, she (West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee) will run away from Bengal," Vij added. (ANI)

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