Under The Directives Of Hamdan Bin Zayed, Environment Agency Abu Dhabi Announces Emirate's 2026 Grazing Season To Run Exceptionally From 22 April Until 15 October

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, April 2026: Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), the agency has announced the start of the 2026 camel grazing season in the emirate, exceptionally this year from 22 April until 15 October.

The camel grazing season is implemented within the framework of Law No. (11) of 2020 regarding the regulation of grazing in Abu Dhabi emirate. EAD is responsible for implementing this law, which aims to organise traditional grazing practices to protect natural pastures in coordination with relevant authorities, ensuring the use of natural resources in accordance with the highest environmental sustainability standards. This ensures that the needs of the local community are met and camel grazing is preserved as an inherited traditional practice in the emirate, in an environmentally balanced manner.

To facilitate the process, eligible applicants may obtain a grazing licence instantly through the TAMM platform. The fee for a new licence is AED250, while the renewal fee is AED150.

Based on the Executive Regulations of the aforementioned law, to obtain a camel grazing licence, the applicant must be a UAE National and employ a ranger who is at least 18 years old for the camels. The applicant must also hold a valid livestock inventory certificate approved by the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA).

Licence holders are required to graze in open wilderness areas and to stay at least two kilometres away from nature reserves, forests, residential and private areas, military and petroleum facilities, roads, and all prohibited areas. They are also required not to leave camels grazing without the supervision of a ranger and to adhere to the grazing period specified in the licence.

Camel owners and breeders who hold a grazing licence are prohibited from transferring the licence to another person. They must also adhere to a number of environmental requirements to safeguard pastureland, including not introducing invasive plants, animals, or any harmful substances into grazing areas. It is prohibited to uproot, burn, cut, collect, or damage vegetation in any form. Approaching water well sites, or using bicycles, cars, or any type of vehicle or machinery that negatively impacts the vegetation cover, is also prohibited, in order to protect the environment and prevent damage to biodiversity. Leaving any waste or tools in grazing areas is also prohibited, ensuring the protection and sustainability of Abu Dhabi's environment.

EAD values the role of camel owners and breeders for their cooperation and commitment to adhering to the environmental requirements during camel grazing activities, which contributes to achieving the sustainability of vegetation cover in natural pastures and strengthens the implementation of the Grazing Regulation Law in the emirate.

About Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD)

Established in 1996, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) is committed to protecting and enhancing air quality, groundwater as well as the biodiversity of our desert and marine ecosystem. By partnering with other government entities, the private sector, NGOs and global environmental agencies, we embrace international best practice, innovation and hard work to institute effective policy measures. We seek to raise environmental awareness, facilitate sustainable development and ensure environmental issues remain one of the top priorities of our national agenda.