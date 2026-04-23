Super Micro Computer Shareholder Alert: Claimsfiler Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuits Against Super Micro Computer, Inc. - SMCI

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW ORLEANS, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have untilto file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against Super Micro Computer, Inc. (“Super Micro” or the“Company”) (NasdaqGS: SMCI), if they purchased or otherwise acquired the Company's securities between February 2, 2024 and March 19, 2026, (the“Class Period”). These actions are pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

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About the Lawsuits

Super Micro and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On March 19, 2026, post-market, the U.S. Department of Justice announced the unsealing of an indictment against three individuals associated with the Company, Yih-Shyan Liaw (the Company's co-founder, director, and Senior Vice President of Business Development), Ruei-Tsang Chang (“a general manager in the [Super Micro's] Taiwan office”), and Ting-Wei Sun (“a third-party broker and fixer”), for engaging in a“scheme to divert massive quantities of servers housing U.S. artificial intelligence technology to customers in China” violating U.S. export control laws, in order to“drive sales and generate revenues in violation of U.S. law” and enabled the sale of“approximately $2.5 billion worth of servers” between 2024 and 2025.

On this news, the price of Super Micro's shares fell $10.26, or 33.3%, to close at $20.53 per share on March 20, 2026.

The first-filed case is Bhuva v. Super Micro Computer, Inc., et al., No. 26-cv-02606. A subsequent case, City of Hialeah Employees Retirement System v. Super Micro Computer, Inc., et al., No. 26-cv-3018, expanded the class period.

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ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

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