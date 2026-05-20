EU Reconsiders Stablecoin Interest Ban Amid Mica Overhaul Talks

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) The European Commission has launched a formal review of the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA), signalling that the European Union is considering updates to its landmark digital asset framework just two years after MiCA began applying. On Wednesday, the commission opened a public consultation inviting input from the crypto industry, financial institutions, and the broader public, with the process running through Aug. 31. The commission argued that crypto markets and the global regulatory environment have continued to evolve since MiCA took effect in 2024, prompting an assessment of whether the framework remains fit for purpose. As Cointelegraph notes, market observers have started referring to potential updates as“MiCA 2.”

The EU has initiated a targeted review and public consultation to evaluate MiCA's performance and potential amendments, focusing on asset classification and the treatment of wrapped, synthetic, and tokenized assets. Stablecoins are a central focus, including whether MiCA's prohibition on interest or interest-like remuneration should be retained or revised, along with questions on reserve requirements, liquidity management, redemption rights, and thresholds for“significant” tokens. The review extends to emerging risk areas such as DeFi, staking, lending, and tokenized financial assets, as well as the regulatory framework governing crypto asset service providers (CASPs) and consumer protections. Regulators are examining how to balance stronger protections and clearer rules with practical access to regulated banking and payment channels, aiming to bolster consumer confidence. The review occurs ahead of a key MiCA transitional milestone in July 2026, when CASPs must be fully authorized or cease operations if they do not meet the regime's standards.

Key takeawaysRegulatory review process and scope

The commission's targeted consultation is designed to assess MiCA's functioning in practice and identify where adjustments may be needed. The process seeks input on ongoing classification challenges, including how the EU defines crypto assets relative to traditional financial instruments, and how wrapped tokens, synthetic assets, and tokenized fund interests should be treated under the regime. The aim is to determine whether the current framework remains fit for purpose amid evolving markets and a shifting global regulatory landscape. The consultation is open to industry participants and the public, allowing a broad set of stakeholders to contribute to the regulatory dialogue.

Stablecoins, reserve requirements, and asset classification

A core element of the MiCA review is the treatment of stablecoins. The commission is evaluating whether the existing ban on interest or interest-like remuneration should be maintained or revised, alongside broader questions on reserve requirements, liquidity management, redemption rights, and the criteria used to identify“significant” tokens. By reassessing these areas, EU regulators hope to clarify risk management expectations for issuers and providers while reducing ambiguity for market participants. In parallel, the consultation examines whether consumer protections and supervisory practices are aligned with the practical realities of stablecoin operation, settlement, and custody in a cross-border, regulated environment.

Expanded scope: DeFi, staking, tokenization, and market integrity

Beyond stablecoins, the review probes risk areas and business models that have historically fallen outside MiCA's primary perimeter, including decentralized finance (DeFi), staking, lending, non-fungible tokens, and crypto asset service providers (CASPs). Regulators are assessing how to address market integrity, investor protection, and potential simplification of compliance rules while ensuring licensing and cross-border oversight remain coherent across EU member states. The inclusion-or lack thereof-of DeFi and tokenized financial assets within the regulatory framework could influence how platforms operate within the EU and how they align with broader international standards.

The Commission's review also emphasizes consumer trust and comprehension of crypto assets under MiCA. The public consultation document asks about consumer awareness of popular assets such as Bitcoin, Ether, stablecoins, DeFi, and tokenized assets, and contemplates measures that could enhance confidence, including clearer rules, stronger protections, more effective supervision, and easier access through regulated banks and payment providers. This emphasis on user protection and trust underscores the EU's broader objective of melding innovation with robust regulatory safeguards.

The timing of the review is tied to MiCA's transitional framework, with July 2026 marking a critical juncture when CASPs must be fully authorized or exit the EU market if they do not meet regulatory requirements. In parallel, ESMA has signaled the approaching end of transitional periods under MiCA, reinforcing the importance of timely and concrete regulatory outcomes for market participants.

The targeted MiCA review thus serves as a regulatory calibration exercise-balancing the need for clarity and proportional oversight with the EU's aim of fostering a safe, innovative, and globally aligned crypto market. The ongoing dialogue will inform not only EU licensing and supervision practices but also cross-border compliance expectations for institutions operating within or interacting with the European market.

The Commission's initiative is watched closely by exchanges, wallet providers, banks, and institutional investors that navigate a complex compliance landscape across Europe. It also aligns with broader policy discussions around digital assets, market structure, and the legislative trajectory toward a more harmonized European regime for crypto activities.

What happens next will hinge on the feedback received and how regulators translate it into amendments, if any, with implications for licensing, supervision, and market access across EU member states. The review could either yield targeted refinements to MiCA or signal a broader recalibration of Europe's approach to crypto regulation, particularly for evolving product categories like DeFi and tokenized assets.

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