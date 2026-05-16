CBSE Grade 12 Results: Check Answer Book, Apply For Re-Evaluation Steps Explained

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) On May 13, India's CBSE announced Grade 12 board exam results, prompting a flurry of checking scores, celebratory evenings, and fielding the never-ending calls from relatives. With UAE home to multiple CBSE schools, thousands of students eagerly and anxiously await the results which play a key role in determining their future education prospects.

After the 2026 exams were announced, a noticeable decline was recorded in the overall pass percentage of students. Many also expressed that they were dissatisfied with their marks. With On-Screen Marking introduced this year, students naturally questioned if the new evaluation format had anything to do with this.

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CBSE issued a clarification on May 15, saying that the board "remains committed to a fair, transparent, and equitable evaluation process". It added that teachers had received training and detailed guidelines to ensure that "the evaluation done is objective, correct, and error free".

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If students are still not convinced, they can check their answer book, and inform the board of any issues, which will be addressed by the authority.

What is on-screen marking?

CBSE introduced a new format known as on-screen marking for the 2026 Class 12 exams. On-screen marking is a digital process where evaluators assess scanned answer sheets online, rather than physical copies board claimed that it has the following benefits, according to the recent notice issued:

Maintenance of secrecy Error-free evaluation Complete assessment Reduced human intervention Efficiency gains Eco-friendly digital process Transparency and accountability Scalability

How to apply for re-evaluation/verification? Login with your credentials on the CBSE website, and request for the scanned answer book of the subjects you wish to re-evaluate. Pay the processing charges online via credit/debit Card or Net Banking. Scanned copies will be provided in the candidate's account on first-come, first-served basis.

The student can download the answer sheet from the online platform, and apply for verification of issues they notice, or re-evaluation of answers.

Avail the question papers and the marking scheme on the CBSE website.

Evaluate your answer book based on the marking scheme.

If you observe a mistake, mention the particular question, and state if marks have not been awarded despite the answer matching the marking scheme, or being similar to the marking scheme.

Make sure the reasons you state are not vague, as clear information will allow CBSE to ensure that the issue is identified and addressed appropriately

Apply for re-evaluation, and pay the required fees.

The status of the requests made shall then be uploaded and available in the candidate's account.

Scanned copy of answer book: May 19 to May 22 - Rs700 per subject Verification of issues, or re-evaluation: May 26 to May 29 - Rs100 per question for re-evaluation, Rs500 per answer book for verification of issues observed

The application must be submitted by the student. Applications submitted by others on behalf of the student will not be allowed Re-evaluation can also result in a decrease of marks Only one application can be submitted for each step; if the student wants to apply for multiple subjects, they have to do so in the same application. The application will only have to be made at one go and not in parts. Once applied, no second opportunity will be given Applications not submitted as per instructions given by the CBSE will be rejected without informing the candidate If there is a change in marks (both increase and decrease), such candidates shall have to surrender the Mark Statement cum Certificate, after which they will be issued a new Mark Statement cum Certificate. Only those candidates who have applied for a scanned copy of the answer books will be eligible to apply for verification, or re-evaluation Processing charges shall not be accepted through Postal Order/DD/Money order/Cheque/Cash etc. The result of the re-evaluation will be final, and no appeal or review against the re-evaluation will be entertained Check if the answer book supplied belongs to you, has all pages, has graph if used, and is correctly scanned No request after last date will be accepted

Fees and datesPoints to note

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