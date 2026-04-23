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U.S. Stocks Close Wednesday on High Note
(MENAFN) US equities closed sharply higher Wednesday, with the S&P 500 notching an all-time record, as President Donald Trump's decision to extend a ceasefire with Iran eased geopolitical anxieties and a string of robust corporate earnings gave markets additional upward momentum.
The S&P 500 scaled unprecedented heights, advancing 1.05% — equivalent to 73.89 points — to close at a historic 7,137.90. The Dow Jones Industrial Average posted a solid 0.69% gain, tacking on 340.65 points to finish at 49,490.03, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite outpaced its peers with a 1.64% climb of 397.60 points to 4,657.57.
Reflecting the day's broadly optimistic mood, the Volatility Index (VIX) — commonly referred to as Wall Street's "fear index" — retreated 2.97% to settle at 18.92.
The session's primary driver emerged late Tuesday, when Trump confirmed an extension of the Iran ceasefire, citing fractures within Tehran's leadership structure and diplomatic requests from Pakistani officials seeking more time at the negotiating table. Trump directed the US military to hold its blockade and maintain combat readiness while negotiations proceed pending a unified Iranian proposal.
The optimism, however, carried an asterisk. US media outlets reported that Vice President JD Vance's planned visit to Pakistan to participate in peace talks was placed on hold after Tehran withheld its formal commitment to the process. Adding to the skepticism, Iranian state media quoted negotiators characterizing dialogue with Washington as a "waste of time."
Physical markets underscored the lingering volatility. Iran's navy confirmed Wednesday the seizure of two container ships navigating the Strait of Hormuz, rattling nerves in the strategically indispensable waterway and pushing Brent crude futures above the $100-per-barrel mark.
Earnings season delivered its own tailwinds on the New York Stock Exchange. Boeing shares rallied 5.5% after reporting a first-quarter loss that came in well below analyst projections. GE Vernova was the session's standout performer, rocketing 13.75% after posting revenues that handily topped market forecasts.
European Markets
European bourses moved in the opposite direction Wednesday, closing broadly lower. The pan-European Stoxx 600 declined 0.35%, shedding 2.15 points to end at 613.88.
Germany's DAX slipped 0.31% to 24,194.9, and the UK's FTSE 100 dipped 0.21% to 10,476.46. France's CAC 40 led regional losses with a 0.96% drop to 8,156.43, while Italy's FTSE MIB shed 0.25% to 47,785.46 and Spain's IBEX 35 retreated 0.75% to 18,006.4.
The S&P 500 scaled unprecedented heights, advancing 1.05% — equivalent to 73.89 points — to close at a historic 7,137.90. The Dow Jones Industrial Average posted a solid 0.69% gain, tacking on 340.65 points to finish at 49,490.03, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite outpaced its peers with a 1.64% climb of 397.60 points to 4,657.57.
Reflecting the day's broadly optimistic mood, the Volatility Index (VIX) — commonly referred to as Wall Street's "fear index" — retreated 2.97% to settle at 18.92.
The session's primary driver emerged late Tuesday, when Trump confirmed an extension of the Iran ceasefire, citing fractures within Tehran's leadership structure and diplomatic requests from Pakistani officials seeking more time at the negotiating table. Trump directed the US military to hold its blockade and maintain combat readiness while negotiations proceed pending a unified Iranian proposal.
The optimism, however, carried an asterisk. US media outlets reported that Vice President JD Vance's planned visit to Pakistan to participate in peace talks was placed on hold after Tehran withheld its formal commitment to the process. Adding to the skepticism, Iranian state media quoted negotiators characterizing dialogue with Washington as a "waste of time."
Physical markets underscored the lingering volatility. Iran's navy confirmed Wednesday the seizure of two container ships navigating the Strait of Hormuz, rattling nerves in the strategically indispensable waterway and pushing Brent crude futures above the $100-per-barrel mark.
Earnings season delivered its own tailwinds on the New York Stock Exchange. Boeing shares rallied 5.5% after reporting a first-quarter loss that came in well below analyst projections. GE Vernova was the session's standout performer, rocketing 13.75% after posting revenues that handily topped market forecasts.
European Markets
European bourses moved in the opposite direction Wednesday, closing broadly lower. The pan-European Stoxx 600 declined 0.35%, shedding 2.15 points to end at 613.88.
Germany's DAX slipped 0.31% to 24,194.9, and the UK's FTSE 100 dipped 0.21% to 10,476.46. France's CAC 40 led regional losses with a 0.96% drop to 8,156.43, while Italy's FTSE MIB shed 0.25% to 47,785.46 and Spain's IBEX 35 retreated 0.75% to 18,006.4.
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