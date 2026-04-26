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Trump Signals Openness to Iran Talks, Cites Internal Infighting in Tehran
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump stated on Saturday that he is open to engaging with “whoever runs the show” in Iran in an effort to secure a potential agreement with Tehran, while also alleging internal divisions within the country’s leadership, according to reports.
Speaking to journalists before leaving Florida aboard Air Force One, Trump claimed there is significant internal discord in Iran and suggested that leadership struggles are ongoing.
“There's tremendous infighting. They're probably fighting for leadership. In many cases, I think they're fighting not to be the leader, because we knocked out two levels of leaders, but I'll deal with whoever we have to,” Trump claimed.
He further asserted that Iran’s military capacity and leadership structure have been heavily weakened.
“We have all the cards. They have no military left, practically. They have no leaders left. We don’t know who the leaders are... I don’t think they know who the leaders are,” Trump said.
Reiterating his stance on negotiations, he added:
"I'll deal with whoever runs the show... but there's no reason to wait two days, have people traveling for 16, 17 hours... When they want, they can call me; we have all the cards," he added.
Trump also commented on Pakistan’s leadership, offering praise during his remarks.
“Pakistan is terrific. I think the field marshal is fantastic. I think the Prime Minister of Pakistan is great. And you know, they'd like to see something happen, but we're not going to be traveling 15-16 hours to have a meeting with people that nobody ever heard of,” Trump said.
He went on to say that Iran had previously submitted proposals during discussions, but he found them insufficient until changes were made.
Trump said the Iranian side “gave us a paper that should have been better, and interestingly, immediately, when I canceled it, within 10 minutes, we got a new paper that was much better.”
When asked about the continuation of a ceasefire, Trump said he had not made any decision on the matter and suggested Iran’s offers had fallen short.
In response to a question on whether the US will continue the ceasefire, Trump said he has not “even thought about it,” adding that the Iranian side “offered a lot but not enough.”
Speaking to journalists before leaving Florida aboard Air Force One, Trump claimed there is significant internal discord in Iran and suggested that leadership struggles are ongoing.
“There's tremendous infighting. They're probably fighting for leadership. In many cases, I think they're fighting not to be the leader, because we knocked out two levels of leaders, but I'll deal with whoever we have to,” Trump claimed.
He further asserted that Iran’s military capacity and leadership structure have been heavily weakened.
“We have all the cards. They have no military left, practically. They have no leaders left. We don’t know who the leaders are... I don’t think they know who the leaders are,” Trump said.
Reiterating his stance on negotiations, he added:
"I'll deal with whoever runs the show... but there's no reason to wait two days, have people traveling for 16, 17 hours... When they want, they can call me; we have all the cards," he added.
Trump also commented on Pakistan’s leadership, offering praise during his remarks.
“Pakistan is terrific. I think the field marshal is fantastic. I think the Prime Minister of Pakistan is great. And you know, they'd like to see something happen, but we're not going to be traveling 15-16 hours to have a meeting with people that nobody ever heard of,” Trump said.
He went on to say that Iran had previously submitted proposals during discussions, but he found them insufficient until changes were made.
Trump said the Iranian side “gave us a paper that should have been better, and interestingly, immediately, when I canceled it, within 10 minutes, we got a new paper that was much better.”
When asked about the continuation of a ceasefire, Trump said he had not made any decision on the matter and suggested Iran’s offers had fallen short.
In response to a question on whether the US will continue the ceasefire, Trump said he has not “even thought about it,” adding that the Iranian side “offered a lot but not enough.”
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