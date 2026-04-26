IPL 2026: Win Or Lose, Delhi Fans Have Just One Hero - Virat Kohli

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) Results may matter on the points table, but for thousands expected to pour into Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday evening, there is only one reason to be there - Virat Kohli.

Whether Delhi Capitals win or lose seems secondary for many supporters ahead of their high-voltage IPL clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The capital is ready to welcome home its favourite cricketing icon, with fans eager to witness Kohli in action once again on familiar turf.

Delhi Capitals enter the contest after being outplayed by Punjab Kings on Saturday, but that setback is unlikely to affect the turnout. If anything, anticipation has only grown stronger with Kohli's arrival in the city.

Outside the stadium and across the streets of Delhi, one emotion dominates - Kohli fever.

Young fans speaking ahead of the match made it clear that the evening is less about teams and more about the man who has inspired a generation.

“Delhi Capitals is our team, but Virat Kohli is our emotion,” said one college student, proudly wearing a DC jersey.

Another fan added,“We just want to see him bat live. Even one cover drive from Virat is worth coming to the stadium.”

Such is Kohli's pull that loyalties may be divided in the stands, with blue and red jerseys mixing with chants reserved for the batting superstar. Whenever Kohli walks out to bat, the noise is expected to rise several decibels.

The former RCB captain continues to command unmatched fan following wherever he plays, but Delhi remains special. It is the city where his cricketing journey began, and every return feels like a homecoming.

For Delhi Capitals, Monday's clash could be crucial in their campaign. For the fans, however, it is a chance to watch a modern legend up close.

As the sun sets over Arun Jaitley Stadium, one thing appears certain - the loudest cheers may not depend on the scoreboard, but on the arrival of Virat Kohli at the crease.