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Eurozone Business Activity Shrinks for First Time Since Late 2024
(MENAFN) Business activity across the euro area unexpectedly shrank in April for the first time since late 2024, as a steep deterioration in the services sector overwhelmed pockets of manufacturing strength, closely watched survey data revealed Thursday.
The HCOB Flash Eurozone Composite Purchasing Managers' Index, compiled by S&P Global, dropped to 48.6 in April from 50.7 in March — sliding beneath the critical 50-point threshold that divides expansion from contraction, and falling short of the 50.1 reading analysts had forecast.
The figures paint a sobering picture of a regional economy buckling under the weight of elevated energy costs and supply chain fractures tied to the ongoing Middle East conflict, which have eroded both demand and business confidence.
S&P Global attributed the deterioration primarily to a sharp pullback in services activity, even as manufacturing displayed relative resilience across several of the bloc's larger economies.
Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, flagged intensifying economic strain from the conflict, cautioning that supply shortages are becoming increasingly widespread and could simultaneously suppress growth and push prices higher in the weeks ahead.
The disappointing survey is poised to deepen unease at the European Central Bank (ECB), which is already contending with inflation running above its 2% target. While policymakers are widely anticipated to hold rates steady at their next gathering, financial markets are now pricing in two rate hikes before year-end — a reflection of persistent inflationary pressure that shows little sign of abating.
Surging energy prices have compounded cost burdens across the euro area and curtailed output that had been widely expected to rebound before hostilities erupted in the Middle East.
Williamson noted that business confidence has deteriorated to its lowest point since late 2022, capturing a broad-based collapse in sentiment. He also sounded a cautionary note on manufacturing's apparent resilience, suggesting it may partly reflect firms aggressively building inventories in anticipation of further price increases and potential supply disruptions — a dynamic that could flatter near-term figures before fading.
On the inflation front, Williamson reported sharp increases in both input costs and selling prices, driven not solely by energy but also by rising commodity prices and widening supply-demand imbalances. Stripping out the COVID-19 period, he characterized the latest surge in cost pressures as the most severe since 2000.
PMI surveys are regarded by investors as among the most reliable early indicators of economic momentum and potential inflection points in growth.
The HCOB Flash Eurozone Composite Purchasing Managers' Index, compiled by S&P Global, dropped to 48.6 in April from 50.7 in March — sliding beneath the critical 50-point threshold that divides expansion from contraction, and falling short of the 50.1 reading analysts had forecast.
The figures paint a sobering picture of a regional economy buckling under the weight of elevated energy costs and supply chain fractures tied to the ongoing Middle East conflict, which have eroded both demand and business confidence.
S&P Global attributed the deterioration primarily to a sharp pullback in services activity, even as manufacturing displayed relative resilience across several of the bloc's larger economies.
Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, flagged intensifying economic strain from the conflict, cautioning that supply shortages are becoming increasingly widespread and could simultaneously suppress growth and push prices higher in the weeks ahead.
The disappointing survey is poised to deepen unease at the European Central Bank (ECB), which is already contending with inflation running above its 2% target. While policymakers are widely anticipated to hold rates steady at their next gathering, financial markets are now pricing in two rate hikes before year-end — a reflection of persistent inflationary pressure that shows little sign of abating.
Surging energy prices have compounded cost burdens across the euro area and curtailed output that had been widely expected to rebound before hostilities erupted in the Middle East.
Williamson noted that business confidence has deteriorated to its lowest point since late 2022, capturing a broad-based collapse in sentiment. He also sounded a cautionary note on manufacturing's apparent resilience, suggesting it may partly reflect firms aggressively building inventories in anticipation of further price increases and potential supply disruptions — a dynamic that could flatter near-term figures before fading.
On the inflation front, Williamson reported sharp increases in both input costs and selling prices, driven not solely by energy but also by rising commodity prices and widening supply-demand imbalances. Stripping out the COVID-19 period, he characterized the latest surge in cost pressures as the most severe since 2000.
PMI surveys are regarded by investors as among the most reliable early indicators of economic momentum and potential inflection points in growth.
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