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France Defends Abstention on UN Slavery Vote Over Crime Hierarchy Concern
(MENAFN) France has clarified its decision to abstain from a United Nations resolution introduced by Ghana that recognizes the transatlantic slave trade as the most severe crime against humanity, stating that the choice was made to avoid establishing a ranking among different crimes, according to reports.
Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot explained the position, saying:
“We abstained from that resolution because we refuse to create a hierarchy among crimes against humanity or to make a competition of the suffering caused by these abominations and crimes, the effects of which are still felt today,” as reported by sources.
The United Nations General Assembly formally characterized the transatlantic slave trade involving Africans as “the gravest crime against humanity,” a decision widely welcomed by supporters who see it as an important step toward reconciliation and discussions on reparations.
The resolution passed on Wednesday with 123 countries voting in favor, while three opposed it—the United States, Israel, and Argentina—and 52 countries chose to abstain, including the United Kingdom and several members of the European Union.
Beyond recognition, the text urges states historically linked to the slave trade to consider measures aimed at reparative justice. These include formal apologies, financial compensation, and initiatives to address ongoing structural discrimination.
It also emphasizes the need for the “prompt and unhindered restitution” of cultural artifacts such as artworks, historical monuments, and archival materials to their countries of origin, highlighting efforts to return heritage items taken during the colonial era.
Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot explained the position, saying:
“We abstained from that resolution because we refuse to create a hierarchy among crimes against humanity or to make a competition of the suffering caused by these abominations and crimes, the effects of which are still felt today,” as reported by sources.
The United Nations General Assembly formally characterized the transatlantic slave trade involving Africans as “the gravest crime against humanity,” a decision widely welcomed by supporters who see it as an important step toward reconciliation and discussions on reparations.
The resolution passed on Wednesday with 123 countries voting in favor, while three opposed it—the United States, Israel, and Argentina—and 52 countries chose to abstain, including the United Kingdom and several members of the European Union.
Beyond recognition, the text urges states historically linked to the slave trade to consider measures aimed at reparative justice. These include formal apologies, financial compensation, and initiatives to address ongoing structural discrimination.
It also emphasizes the need for the “prompt and unhindered restitution” of cultural artifacts such as artworks, historical monuments, and archival materials to their countries of origin, highlighting efforts to return heritage items taken during the colonial era.
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