Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan's Amandeep Sidhu Credits Her Mother For The Person She Is Today

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) Actress Amandeep Sidhu, who essays the role of Sneha in the show, "Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan", opened up about the most inspiring woman in her life - her mother.

Reflecting on her upbringing, Amandeep revealed that her mother single-handedly raised her and her two siblings in Delhi.

She added that her mother made countless sacrifices to make sure that they had the support and freedom to pursue their dreams.

Amandeep credited her mother's strength, encouragement, and unconditional love for shaping the person she is today.

Looking back on her mother's challenging yet incredible journey, Amandeep shared,“My mother is the strongest woman I know, and she inspires me a lot. She raised the three of us (me, and my two siblings) all by herself in Delhi, as when my siblings and I were small, my father used to be mostly in Dubai. It was a huge responsibility for a woman to raise daughters in a city like Delhi, but she did a truly incredible job, and I'll be forever grateful to her."

Amandeep further expressed her gratitude for a family that has always stood by her and has always supported her in her every decision.

"I feel grateful to have a family that has always supported my dreams and aspirations, which is why I am where I am today. My mother never stopped me from doing anything I wanted to pursue just like how Ganga Mai always supported her daughters to grow and excel in life in the show 'Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan'. My mother and Ganga Mai have really taught me valuable lessons in life, and I hope I continue to learn from these amazing women,” she went on to say.

"Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan" airs every day at 9 PM on Zee TV.